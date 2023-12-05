Rains throw daily life out of whack in Vellore and Ranipet

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Vellore and its surrounding districts are reeling from relentless downpour and gusty winds brought about by the tropical storm Michaung that is predicted to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday. The inclement weather has thrown normal life into disarray across the region. Acute waterlogging has been reported from urban areas and commuters had a hard time with the cancellation of public transport services, including railway. As per railway officials, the Bengaluru-Chennai Express came to a halt at Katpadi railway station. More than 100 passengers from the stranded train were promptly relocated by the Railways to the nearby bus stand in Vellore. Due to halted train services at Katpadi station, passengers were directed towards the local bus station by district authorities | dinesh sOverflowing lakes Meanwhile, lakes in Ranipet district, which are under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department, are grappling with a surge in water levels. Eighty-five out of the 369 lakes under the PWD are now at full capacity, necessitating the discharge of excess water. Officials from Tiruvannamalai reported that the Sathanur dam released 820 cubic feet of water. A substantial 637 cu ft water per second is currently being rerouted from Palaru Dam to various areas, including Mahendrawadi (89 cu ft), Cauverypakkam (173 cu ft), Chakramallur (65 cu ft), and Thusi (172 cu ft). Pondy CM calls to AP CM for assistance with yanam Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has reached out to Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jaganmohan Reddy, seeking assistance for the vulnerable Yanam enclave of the Union Territory because of the threat posed by Cyclone Michaung which is set to hit the shores between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday, December 5. Yanam is at high risk of severe impact due to anticipated extreme heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds, as per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department.