Home States Tamil Nadu

Rains throw daily life out of whack in Vellore and Ranipet

The inclement weather has thrown normal life into disarray across the region.

Published: 05th December 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

A commuter on a waterlogged road during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  Vellore and its surrounding districts are reeling from relentless downpour and gusty winds brought about by the tropical storm Michaung that is predicted to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday.  

The inclement weather has thrown normal life into disarray across the region. Acute waterlogging has been reported from urban areas and commuters had a hard time with the cancellation of public transport services, including railway.

As per railway officials, the Bengaluru-Chennai Express came to a halt at Katpadi railway station.
More than 100 passengers from the stranded train were promptly relocated by the Railways to the nearby bus stand in Vellore.

Due to halted train services at Katpadi
station, passengers were directed
towards the local bus station by
district authorities | dinesh s

Overflowing lakes
Meanwhile, lakes in Ranipet district, which are under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department, are grappling with a surge in water levels. Eighty-five out of the 369 lakes under the PWD are now at full capacity, necessitating the discharge of excess water.

Officials from Tiruvannamalai reported that the Sathanur dam released 820 cubic feet of water.

A substantial 637 cu ft water per second is currently being rerouted from Palaru Dam to various areas, including Mahendrawadi (89 cu ft), Cauverypakkam (173 cu ft), Chakramallur (65 cu ft), and Thusi (172 cu ft).

Pondy CM calls to AP CM for assistance with yanam
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has reached out to Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jaganmohan Reddy, seeking assistance for the vulnerable Yanam enclave of the Union Territory because of the threat posed by Cyclone Michaung which is set to hit the shores between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday, December 5. Yanam is at high risk of severe impact due to anticipated extreme heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds, as per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Michaung Bengaluru-Chennai Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp