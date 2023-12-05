Home States Tamil Nadu

TN seeks Rs 5,000-crore Central assistance for flood-ravaged Chennai: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva

At least nine people, including a child, were killed in the flooding and the havoc caused hours before the cyclone was due to make landfall.

Residents shift to a safer place from a flooded area after heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Tiruvallur district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An interim Central assistance of Rs 5,000 crore has been sought by the Tamil Nadu government to provide relief to people and rebuild infrastructure damaged by incessant rains in Chennai and some other districts of the state.

Raising the issue through a zero-hour mention in the Rajya Sabha, Tiruchi Siva, a leader of the DMK which rules the state, said heavy rains due to severe Cyclone Michaung have submerged Chennai and other districts.

Cars were swept and airport operations shut down as the streets of Chennai got inundated.

"Roads have become rivers because of non-stop running waters and rivers have become like seas. All the water bodies are overflowing. Many tanks have been breached," he said.

Informing the Rajya Sabha that roads have been badly damaged due to the fury of nature, Siva said essential supplies have been hampered.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and the entire Cabinet, municipal corporation officials, fire department, sanitation workers, doctors, rescue teams and electricity department have been working on a war footing to rescue people and provide relief material.

As a precautionary measure, electricity supply was suspended, Siva said.

He said that while the state government is doing everything in its means, the damage to infrastructure is so huge that it cannot be repaired at the earliest.

"The state government has requested an interim relief of Rs 5,000 crore. I urge the Union government (that) considering the condition of Tamil Nadu and five districts, kindly release Rs 5,000 crore as initial interim relief which would help the State government in their efforts to safeguard the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.

