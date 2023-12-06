Home States Tamil Nadu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet Tamil Nadu CM Stalin on Dec 7 to assess flood situation

Singh, who will travel to Tamil Nadu as a representative of the central government, will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas.

Published: 06th December 2023 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

FILE - Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Tamil Nadu on Thursday to assess the flood situation in the state and hold a meeting with Chief Minister M K Stalin, sources said.

Singh, who will travel to Tamil Nadu as a representative of the central government, will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas. The defence minister will visit Tamil Nadu to see the damage caused by the recent floods besides holding a meeting with the chief minister, the sources said.

Officials from the Union Home Ministry will accompany the defence minister during his trip.

Residents of Chennai grappled with stagnant water and power disruption in several areas and its suburbs on Wednesday, two days after Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in the metropolis and neighbouring districts, even as civic agency personnel were involved in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The state government said power was kept suspended in some areas as a "preventive measure" as the cables were underwater while asserting all efforts were being taken to restore normalcy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Floods Cyclone Michaung Rajnath Singh Tamil Nadu MK Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp