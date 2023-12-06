Tamil Nadu: Vengaivayal polygraph test adjourned to Dec 8

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The hearing into the CB-CID’s request for subjecting 10 suspects in the Vengaivayal water contamination case to a polygraph test was adjourned to December 8 after the police expressed inability to appear before the special court on Wednesday citing the rains in Chennai. The CB-CID officials had gone to the state capital in connection with a separate case at the Madras High Court.

During the previous hearing, the special court for the exclusive trial of cases registered under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act instructed the CB-CID to submit before Tuesday a detailed report on the polygraph test after the suspects hailing from the SC community in Vengaivayal raised concerns over its efficacy and feared medical consequences.

Sources from the court said following the directions the CB-CID submitted a report ahead of Wednesday’s hearing. The report, however, was found “complicated”, and a revised one was sought from the CB-CID.

The police investigating the discovery of faeces in the overhead tank at Vengaivayal in December 2022 is now expected to submit the revised report on December 8, based on which a decision would be taken on the polygraph test, sources added.

