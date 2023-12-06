TN Govt sets up Help Desk to coordinate NGOs, volunteers wishing to take part in relief works

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has set up an exclusive help desk at the State Disaster Management Control Room in Ezhilagam to coordinate the Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and individual volunteers who wish to involve themselves in the rescue and relief works being undertaken in the rain-affected areas in the four districts.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested that individuals/volunteer teams/organizations can register their details with the help desk.

They can contact the following officials through the contact numbers given:

Sheik Mansoor, Assistant Commissioner (9791149789); Babu, Assistant Commissioner (9445461712); Subburaj, Assistant Commissioner (9895440669);and General contact number (7397766651).

After their registration with the government, the NGOs and volunteers would be deputed to places where there is a requirement.

An official release here said the cyclonic storm Michaung has caused unprecedented rains in the districts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts and the government has been taking many steps to provide relief assistance to the needy. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force, personnel from Fire and Rescue Services departments are being engaged in relief and rescue operations. People stranded in areas surrounded by flood water are being rescued using boats and other vehicles.

Rs.10 lakh Govt official died on way to Chennai for relief works

Expressing deep grief over the death of Jayapal Moorthy, Sanitary Officer from Rajapalayam municipality in Virudhunagar district, who died in a road accident on his way to Chennai for relief works.

He said suitable government employment would be given to one member of Jayapal Moorthy. The CM also granted Rs 1 lakh to the driver of the vehicle Muruganandam who suffered injuries in the accident.

