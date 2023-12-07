Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Michaung havoc: Rajnath Singh meets CM Stalin post aerial survey of rain-hit districts 

Meanwhile, Modi on Thursday called up Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and discussed the impact of heavy rains caused by cyclonic storm Michaung and the ongoing relief and restoration works.

Published: 07th December 2023 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

People wade through a waterlogged road during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

People wade through a waterlogged road during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, deputed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took an aerial survey of the damages caused by heavy rains in four districts - Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. Meanwhile, Modi on Thursday called up Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and discussed the impact of heavy rains caused by cyclonic storm Michaung and the ongoing relief and restoration works.

Later, Rajnath Singh accompanied by his cabinet colleague L Murugan held detailed discussions with Chief Minister MK Stalin and senior ministers and officials at the state secretariat.   

“To take stock of the situation, I took an aerial survey followed by a one-to-one meeting with the chief minister and reviewed the situation with the officials concerned. Together we are working out an effective response to the current situation. Hopefully, we will improve the situation,” the defence minister said after the meeting at the secretariat.

He also recalled the release of Rs 450 crore to the State Disaster Response Fund in advance and the approval of the Rs 561 crore flood prevention project for Chennai. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Rajnath Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very distressed at the loss of lives due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu. The PM is personally overseeing the response to the current crisis and spoke to the Chief Minister also.  

“Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, the Meteorological Department and the National Disaster Response Force - all central agencies have been doing their best to mitigate the current crisis,” he added.

The CM said Chennai city and the people are limping back to normalcy now. “Tamil Nadu government has been taking all steps on a war footing to help the people affected by heavy rains. State Ministers, people's representatives and officials have been engaged in relief and rescue operations. Due to the precautionary steps taken by the government, huge loss of lives and damages have been averted. I have already requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant Rs 5,060 crore towards interim relief for setting right the damages caused to roads, bridges and other public properties due to the heavy rains.” 

Stalin further said keeping this in mind, the GOI has released Rs 450 crore as the first instalment of assistance. “I thank the prime minister for this help. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials of the state departments have given a detailed explanation to the Defence Minister. I have presented a memorandum from the state government to the union minister. The union minister said a central team would visit the rain-hit areas in Tamil Nadu very soon and based on the report of the team, the GOI would allocate funds to Tamil Nadu,” he added. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Michaung Narendra Modi Rajnath Singh MK Stalin State Disaster Response Fund heavy rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp