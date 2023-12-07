Cyclone Michaung havoc: Rajnath Singh meets CM Stalin post aerial survey of rain-hit districts 

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, deputed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took an aerial survey of the damages caused by heavy rains in four districts - Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. Meanwhile, Modi on Thursday called up Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and discussed the impact of heavy rains caused by cyclonic storm Michaung and the ongoing relief and restoration works.

Later, Rajnath Singh accompanied by his cabinet colleague L Murugan held detailed discussions with Chief Minister MK Stalin and senior ministers and officials at the state secretariat.

“To take stock of the situation, I took an aerial survey followed by a one-to-one meeting with the chief minister and reviewed the situation with the officials concerned. Together we are working out an effective response to the current situation. Hopefully, we will improve the situation,” the defence minister said after the meeting at the secretariat.

He also recalled the release of Rs 450 crore to the State Disaster Response Fund in advance and the approval of the Rs 561 crore flood prevention project for Chennai.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Rajnath Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very distressed at the loss of lives due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu. The PM is personally overseeing the response to the current crisis and spoke to the Chief Minister also.

“Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, the Meteorological Department and the National Disaster Response Force - all central agencies have been doing their best to mitigate the current crisis,” he added.

The CM said Chennai city and the people are limping back to normalcy now. “Tamil Nadu government has been taking all steps on a war footing to help the people affected by heavy rains. State Ministers, people's representatives and officials have been engaged in relief and rescue operations. Due to the precautionary steps taken by the government, huge loss of lives and damages have been averted. I have already requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant Rs 5,060 crore towards interim relief for setting right the damages caused to roads, bridges and other public properties due to the heavy rains.”

Stalin further said keeping this in mind, the GOI has released Rs 450 crore as the first instalment of assistance. “I thank the prime minister for this help. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials of the state departments have given a detailed explanation to the Defence Minister. I have presented a memorandum from the state government to the union minister. The union minister said a central team would visit the rain-hit areas in Tamil Nadu very soon and based on the report of the team, the GOI would allocate funds to Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, deputed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took an aerial survey of the damages caused by heavy rains in four districts - Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. Meanwhile, Modi on Thursday called up Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and discussed the impact of heavy rains caused by cyclonic storm Michaung and the ongoing relief and restoration works. Later, Rajnath Singh accompanied by his cabinet colleague L Murugan held detailed discussions with Chief Minister MK Stalin and senior ministers and officials at the state secretariat. “To take stock of the situation, I took an aerial survey followed by a one-to-one meeting with the chief minister and reviewed the situation with the officials concerned. Together we are working out an effective response to the current situation. Hopefully, we will improve the situation,” the defence minister said after the meeting at the secretariat.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also recalled the release of Rs 450 crore to the State Disaster Response Fund in advance and the approval of the Rs 561 crore flood prevention project for Chennai. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Rajnath Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very distressed at the loss of lives due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu. The PM is personally overseeing the response to the current crisis and spoke to the Chief Minister also. “Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, the Meteorological Department and the National Disaster Response Force - all central agencies have been doing their best to mitigate the current crisis,” he added. The CM said Chennai city and the people are limping back to normalcy now. “Tamil Nadu government has been taking all steps on a war footing to help the people affected by heavy rains. State Ministers, people's representatives and officials have been engaged in relief and rescue operations. Due to the precautionary steps taken by the government, huge loss of lives and damages have been averted. I have already requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant Rs 5,060 crore towards interim relief for setting right the damages caused to roads, bridges and other public properties due to the heavy rains.” Stalin further said keeping this in mind, the GOI has released Rs 450 crore as the first instalment of assistance. “I thank the prime minister for this help. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials of the state departments have given a detailed explanation to the Defence Minister. I have presented a memorandum from the state government to the union minister. The union minister said a central team would visit the rain-hit areas in Tamil Nadu very soon and based on the report of the team, the GOI would allocate funds to Tamil Nadu,” he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp