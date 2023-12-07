Why TN agencies shy from enacting Flood Plain Zoning

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government is yet to enact the Flood Plain Zoning (FPZ), a concept to regulate land use in the flood plains to restrict the damage caused by floods and determine the locations and extent of areas for developmental activities so that it does not affect the environment

After the 2015 floods, the Public Works Department (PWD) wanted to fix a buffer zone of 500 metres along the banks of River Adyar. But this was opposed by Chennai Metropolitan development Authority (CMDA). A former government official stated that the government is yet to mark the boundaries of the river and there is no data on the flood plain of Cooum River or Adyar River.

It is learnt that CMDA opposed PWD’s plan to have a buffer zone saying it would be arbitrary and may not reflect the actual flooding condition on the ground. PWD sources said that CMDA rejected the proposal as it is a sensitive issue involving several plot owners and several houses.

Interestingly, a Flood Plain Zoning was mandated by the Central Water Commission which in 1975 circulated a model Bill of FPZ. Even the Second master Plan of Chennai prepared by CMDA’s planners did not provide for FPZ.

READ MORE | Knee-deep in water, north Chennaiites protest

However, later CMDA sought details of the maximum flood level with regard to the 2015 floods from the Public Works Department for zoning of flood-prone areas in Adyar River. It is learnt that a study was commissioned but beyond that, nothing moved. Even the report by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’s Centre for Urbanisation, Buildings and Environment (CUBE), one of the Centre of Excellence for Tamil Nadu government, was not made public by CMDA.

“The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the Government of India sent a suggestive note to all urban development authorities that no construction should be permitted in flood-plains, low-lying and inundation areas and those areas should be earmarked only for parks, playgrounds and open spaces. However, the urban development authorities don’t appear to have taken it seriously,” said former Anna University professor of urban engineering, K P Subramanian.

A report prepared by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on ‘Disaster in Chennai caused by torrential rainfall and consequent flooding’ after 2015 floods has blamed the mafia involved in illegal construction and usurping water bodies for real estate business. The report also sought the removal of illegal construction on flood channels and river beds.

The committee suggested to follow the guidelines issued by NDMA as urban floods are taking place more frequently. It also recommended that NDMA should review the town planning of each city by giving importance to clear flood channels, proper drainage, safe passage to excess water in lakes and other water bodies, desiltation of river beds and removal of illegal encroachment.

The floods that occurred in the past were severe along the waterways of Adyar, Cooum, Kosasthalayar Rivers, Buckingham Canal and Pallikaranai Marshland. To address the issues relating to stagnation and inundation, Greater Chennai Corporation has initiated the improvement of the stormwater drainage system in Adyar and Cooum basins with financial support from World Bank. Though water got drained during the December 3 rains, the heavy rains on December 4 due to Cyclone Michjuan resulted in water stagnation.

READ MORE | Cyclone Michuang aftermath: Parts of Chennai remain inundated, relief efforts expedited

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government is yet to enact the Flood Plain Zoning (FPZ), a concept to regulate land use in the flood plains to restrict the damage caused by floods and determine the locations and extent of areas for developmental activities so that it does not affect the environment After the 2015 floods, the Public Works Department (PWD) wanted to fix a buffer zone of 500 metres along the banks of River Adyar. But this was opposed by Chennai Metropolitan development Authority (CMDA). A former government official stated that the government is yet to mark the boundaries of the river and there is no data on the flood plain of Cooum River or Adyar River. It is learnt that CMDA opposed PWD’s plan to have a buffer zone saying it would be arbitrary and may not reflect the actual flooding condition on the ground. PWD sources said that CMDA rejected the proposal as it is a sensitive issue involving several plot owners and several houses. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Interestingly, a Flood Plain Zoning was mandated by the Central Water Commission which in 1975 circulated a model Bill of FPZ. Even the Second master Plan of Chennai prepared by CMDA’s planners did not provide for FPZ. READ MORE | Knee-deep in water, north Chennaiites protest However, later CMDA sought details of the maximum flood level with regard to the 2015 floods from the Public Works Department for zoning of flood-prone areas in Adyar River. It is learnt that a study was commissioned but beyond that, nothing moved. Even the report by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’s Centre for Urbanisation, Buildings and Environment (CUBE), one of the Centre of Excellence for Tamil Nadu government, was not made public by CMDA. “The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the Government of India sent a suggestive note to all urban development authorities that no construction should be permitted in flood-plains, low-lying and inundation areas and those areas should be earmarked only for parks, playgrounds and open spaces. However, the urban development authorities don’t appear to have taken it seriously,” said former Anna University professor of urban engineering, K P Subramanian. A report prepared by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on ‘Disaster in Chennai caused by torrential rainfall and consequent flooding’ after 2015 floods has blamed the mafia involved in illegal construction and usurping water bodies for real estate business. The report also sought the removal of illegal construction on flood channels and river beds. The committee suggested to follow the guidelines issued by NDMA as urban floods are taking place more frequently. It also recommended that NDMA should review the town planning of each city by giving importance to clear flood channels, proper drainage, safe passage to excess water in lakes and other water bodies, desiltation of river beds and removal of illegal encroachment. The floods that occurred in the past were severe along the waterways of Adyar, Cooum, Kosasthalayar Rivers, Buckingham Canal and Pallikaranai Marshland. To address the issues relating to stagnation and inundation, Greater Chennai Corporation has initiated the improvement of the stormwater drainage system in Adyar and Cooum basins with financial support from World Bank. Though water got drained during the December 3 rains, the heavy rains on December 4 due to Cyclone Michjuan resulted in water stagnation. READ MORE | Cyclone Michuang aftermath: Parts of Chennai remain inundated, relief efforts expedited Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp