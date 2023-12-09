Oil spill in water traced to CPCL outlet: Pollution control board 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following reports about heavy traces of oil being found in rainwater in north Chennai, including Ernavoor, TNPCB said in a statement that stagnant stormwater mixed with oil has been found in the stormwater outlet near the south gate of CPCL.

TNPCB said it visited the Buckingham Canal stretch from Kargil Nagar bridge up to Kodungaiyur. “The team observed traces of oil in the canal mainly on the banks. The ingress of oil mainly occurred from the stormwater drain from the Manali industrial area confluencing with the canal,” the statement said.

While there is some oil near the south gate of CPCL, the stormwater coming out of CPCL on southern side is free of oil.

“CPCL is not even accessible due to inundation, and under such circumstance, stagnant water has been pumped outside to safeguard the refinery. When water was pumped, the oily matter found on the premises and collected in the stormwater pond could have come out. Stagnant oil reaches the Buckingham Canal through culvert slowly, resulting in oil traces in water,” the statement added.

CPCL authorities have been instructed to remove the floating oil using a gully sucker, and this is being carried out. The stormwater containing oil is taken back for processing along with crude oil. CPCL has also been told to provide boomer arrangements at the location where stormwater is reaching the drain, leading to Buckingham Canal. Removal of stagnated water containing oil, through gully sucker near the south gate, would eliminate the oil traces reaching the canal, the statement added.

The inspection team found slight traces of oil also coming from upstream of CPCL from Kodungaiyur/Tondiarpet areas from IOC Ltd, Tondiarpet terminal and container terminal located along the Buckingham Canal at Korrukupet and Kodungaiyur. Samples of water from the canal and various points have been sent for analysis.

The team has not observed any substantial presence of oily matter in the Buckingham Canal at Ennore Creek, TNPCB said.

