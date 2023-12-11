Consumer Panel directs TNEB to pay Rs 20,400 for service deficiency

By Express News Service

VURUDHUNAGAR: The District Consumer Redressal Commission in Srivilliputhur has directed TNEB officials from Rajapalayam Taluk to pay a fine of Rs 20,400 to a Muhavoor resident for collecting tariff charges from the resident even after he withdrew the connection. The commission, comprising president SJ Chakkkaravarthy and member M Muthulakshmi issued the verdict while hearing a petition filed by Kadungon Pandian against three TNEB officials in Rajapalayam Taluk.



According to sources, the complainant had got the electricity connection for his welding work. However, he filed a petition to the TNEB officials in October 2022 to withdraw the connection as he had discontinued his profession. An official was assured to carry out an inspection through a foreman and then disconnect the connection. They also said Pandian would be intimated about the CC arrears and disconnecting charges. However, in January this year, Pandian received a bill of Rs 1,800. He paid the amount and appealed to the official regarding the issue.



"The official informed Pandian he had lost the petition and asked him to file another one. Pandian submitted the petition on the same day and paid the CC Arrear of Rs 1,808 and disconnecting charges of `375. Even after disconnection, the officials delayed taking the metre box. Since no action was taken in this regard, Pandian continued to pay a bill of Rs 1,800 in March and May," added sources.



The commission observed a deficiency in service by the officials and directed them to pay Rs 5,400 for making the petitioner pay the electricity bill, along with a compensation of Rs 10,000 for causing mental agony and loss of material, and a litigation charge of Rs 5,000.

