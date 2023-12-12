Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Michaung: Donations pour into CM’s relief fund after Stalin’s plea

12th December 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following Chief Minister MK Stalin’s request to the public to donate to the CM’s Public Relief Fund to carry out relief and restoration works in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, many eminent personalities contributed on Monday. Sun Group chairman and MD Kalanithi Maran and executive director Kaveri Kalanithi donated Rs 5 crore, while Sakthi Masala MDs Duraisamy and Santhi Duraisamy donated Rs 1 crore and Sanmar Group chairman donated Rs 1 crore. 

Lion Dates MD Ponnudurai donated Rs 50 lakh, MDMK general secretary and the party MLAs donated Rs 10.20 lakh, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani and other office bearers donated Rs 10 lakh, while IAS Officers’ Association chief Kumar Jayant and other office bearers donated a day’s salary of the IAS officers. Tamil Nadu IPS Officers’ Association president Abhash Kumar and other office bearers donated Rs 9.78 lakh. 

Meanwhile, Mohammed Sathik, the founder of INM Studios handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to youth welfare and sports development minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Film producer M Shenbagamoorthy contributed Rs 5 lakh on behalf of MSM Movie Traders.

