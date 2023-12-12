History-sheeter enquired in connection with Tiruchy Ramajeyam case murdered by a gang

By Express News Service

TRUCHY: In a gruesome incident, a 45-year-old history-sheeter, who was recently enquired by the Special Investigation Team probing the murder of Ramajayam, younger brother of Minister KN Nehru, was murdered by a gang at his office in the heart of the city on Monday night.

Based on the CCTV footage, Tiruchy police arrested the four-member gang on Tuesday.

The deceased Prabhakaran (45) was running an ambulance and home care business opposite the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH).

Police sources said several cases were pending against him, and was recently came out of the prison on bail. In the late hours of Monday, he signed at the MGMGH police station as part of his bail condition. Then, Prabhakaran went back to his office room. At around 9.30, a gang of three men covering their faces with masks entered Prabhakaran’s office with a machete and brutally murdered him.

Police sources said Prabhakaran died at the spot in a pool of blood and the accused escaped from the crime scene. The MGMGH police sent Prabhakaran's body for postmortem and were in search of the accused with the CCTV footage of them from the locality.

On Tuesday the police arrested Laxmanan (38), Bashir (29), Riyaz Rajesh (24), and Rajesh Pilot (28). Police sources also said, one more accused has been absconded and would be secured soon.



Sources said, Prabhakaran was one among the history-sheeters enquired recently by the Special Investigation Team probing the more than a decade-old Ramajayam murder case.

