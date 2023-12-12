Home States Tamil Nadu

History-sheeter enquired in connection with Tiruchy Ramajeyam case murdered by a gang

At around 9.30, a gang of four men covering their faces with masks entered Prabhakaran’s office with a machete and brutally murdered him.

Published: 12th December 2023 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

The deceased Prabhakaran.

By Express News Service

TRUCHY: In a gruesome incident, a 45-year-old history-sheeter, who was recently enquired by the Special Investigation Team probing the murder of Ramajayam, younger brother of Minister KN Nehru, was murdered by a gang at his office in the heart of the city on Monday night.

Based on the CCTV footage, Tiruchy police arrested the four-member gang on Tuesday.

READ MORE | Ramajayam murder case: Madras High Court tells SIT to speed up probe

The deceased Prabhakaran (45) was running an ambulance and home care business opposite the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH).

Police sources said several cases were pending against him, and was recently came out of the prison on bail. In the late hours of Monday, he signed at the MGMGH police station as part of his bail condition. Then, Prabhakaran went back to his office room. At around 9.30, a gang of three men covering their faces with masks entered Prabhakaran’s office with a machete and brutally murdered him.

Police sources said Prabhakaran died at the spot in a pool of blood and the accused escaped from the crime scene. The MGMGH police sent Prabhakaran's body for postmortem and were in search of the accused with the CCTV footage of them from the locality.

On Tuesday the police arrested Laxmanan (38), Bashir (29), Riyaz Rajesh (24), and Rajesh Pilot (28). Police sources also said, one more accused has been absconded and would be secured soon.
 
Sources said, Prabhakaran was one among the history-sheeters enquired recently by the Special Investigation Team probing the more than a decade-old Ramajayam murder case.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special Investigation Team Tiruchy Ramayajam KN Nehru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp