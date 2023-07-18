Ramajayam murder case: Madras High Court tells SIT to speed up probe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the special investigation team (SIT) comprising personnel from the state police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to expedite the probe into the murder of Ramajayam, brother of Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru.

When the petition filed by Ramajayam’s other brother Ravichandran came up for hearing before Justice G Jayachandran, he asked the petitioner whether he had still hopes of unravelling the mystery surrounding the murder.

Senior counsel NR Elango, appearing for Ravichandran, said the investigations are progressing well, and it gives hope to his client that the SIT would take the investigations to their logical end. The government counsel informed that as many as 1,040 people were examined so far and improvements were made in the investigation.

Subsequently, the judge directed the SIT to expedite the probe and file the final report soon. He disposed of the petition filed by Ravichandran who sought transfer of the probe from CBI to the state police, but the court constituted the SIT. Ramajayam was murdered on March 29, 2012, but the probe agencies, including the CBI, could not make any breakthrough so far.

