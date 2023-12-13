Conservancy workers given cash rewards in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday kick-started the distribution of `4,000 cash rewards and appreciation certificates to conservancy workers for clearing the garbage in Chennai after cyclone Michaung. At a function organised by the municipal administration department at the Ripon Building, Stalin handed over the appreciation certificates and cash rewards to 15 workers.

As many as 3,449 workers were brought to Chennai from Tirunelveli, Madurai, Thanjavur, Vellore, Salem, Tiruppur, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Erode and Trichy districts. Besides, a total of 841 additional conservancy employees were deployed in areas like Tambaram corporation, Avadi corporation, and adjacent local body regions.

According to a press statement, a total of 46,727 metric tonnes of garbage were cleared from the corporation limits. Ministers KN Nehru, PK Sekarbabu, Chennai corporation Mayor R Priya and other elected representatives and officials of municipal administration were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday kick-started the distribution of `4,000 cash rewards and appreciation certificates to conservancy workers for clearing the garbage in Chennai after cyclone Michaung. At a function organised by the municipal administration department at the Ripon Building, Stalin handed over the appreciation certificates and cash rewards to 15 workers. As many as 3,449 workers were brought to Chennai from Tirunelveli, Madurai, Thanjavur, Vellore, Salem, Tiruppur, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Erode and Trichy districts. Besides, a total of 841 additional conservancy employees were deployed in areas like Tambaram corporation, Avadi corporation, and adjacent local body regions. According to a press statement, a total of 46,727 metric tonnes of garbage were cleared from the corporation limits. Ministers KN Nehru, PK Sekarbabu, Chennai corporation Mayor R Priya and other elected representatives and officials of municipal administration were present.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp