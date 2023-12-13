Home States Tamil Nadu

Conservancy workers given cash rewards in Chennai

As many as 3,449 workers were brought to Chennai from Tirunelveli, Madurai, Thanjavur, Vellore, Salem, Tiruppur, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Erode and Trichy districts.

Published: 13th December 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin gives cash hampers to conservancy workers who aided relief and rescue efforts, on Tuesday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday kick-started the distribution of `4,000 cash rewards and appreciation certificates to conservancy workers for clearing the garbage in Chennai after cyclone Michaung. At a function organised by the municipal administration department at the Ripon Building,  Stalin handed over the appreciation certificates and cash rewards to 15 workers. 

As many as 3,449 workers were brought to Chennai from Tirunelveli, Madurai, Thanjavur, Vellore, Salem, Tiruppur, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Erode and Trichy districts. Besides, a total of 841 additional conservancy employees were deployed in areas like Tambaram corporation, Avadi corporation, and adjacent local body regions.

According to a press statement, a total of 46,727 metric tonnes of garbage were cleared from the corporation limits. Ministers KN Nehru, PK Sekarbabu, Chennai corporation Mayor R Priya and other elected representatives and officials of municipal administration were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin cash reward conservancy workers cyclone Michaung

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp