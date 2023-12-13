CPCL stored more oil than permitted levels: TN pollution board to NGT

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, in its interim report submitted before the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), said that CPCL had stored more than the permitted quantity of oil and didn’t maintain the rain water harvesting pond inside its premises, leading to the spill.

Based on the report, Tamil Nadu Government argued that the CPCL should compensate the fishermen since they have been unable to work since the TNPCB has already traced the oil spill to the CPCL. “This is a man-made disaster, not a natural one,” argued the Government.

The NGT took suo motu cognisance of the oil spill in the flood water and a bench of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Sathyagopal heard the case. They had also ordered formation of a team to inspect the affected areas. Hearing the arguments made, the NGT directed the Tamil Nadu government, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and oil companies including CPCL to expedite the works to clean the oil.

The TNPCB report said that the board inspected the oil spill on December 7 and found oil in the drains on the southern side of CPCL. It had also taken water samples from Manali and Kodungaiyur and sent it for testing. It stated that the water released from Poondi and Puzhal reservoirs had entered the CPCL premises and rose one metre above the height of the filters. This led to the leakage, it added. CPCL informed the TNPCB that the oil leak was stopped on December 8. The report stated that from the Buckingham canal, the oil spill stretched to 11 km.

Responding to the TN Government’s argument that relief has been announced to the people, the bench asked what relief has been awarded for the oil spill, other than the general flood relief announced for affected areas. The bench also posed a series of questions to the government including the number of affected individuals, houses and shops. It also reprimanded the government for the absence of higher officials during the hearing.

Turning to the oil companies, the bench questioned why booms were not deployed to prevent the spread of the oil further and the extent of oil that has been removed so far. In response, the oil companies said that they have kept barriers for 75 metres to prevent mixing of oil in the sea and more barriers extending to 380 metres in Chennai and 250 metres from Karaikal will be formed.

Ennore fishers said that TNPCB does nothing but file reports and added it has not even found the needs of the affected people. Following complaints from fishermen that minors without safety gear were involved in the clearing of oil, the tribunal said that parents should be instructed not to send their children for such work. The case was adjourned for Devember 14 and NGT asked the state government, TNPCB to expedite the work to clear the oil.

