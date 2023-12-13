Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: 2 yrs after summons, RK Suresh appears before cops 

Aarudhra, a firm functioning from Aminjikarai, collected deposits to the tune of Rs 2,400 crore from over one lakh investors by offering a monthly interest rate from 25% to 30%.

Actor and producer R K Suresh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP functionary RK Suresh, who is also an actor and film producer, appeared before the investigating officers of Economic Offences Wing CID on Tuesday for an inquiry in connection with the probe into Aarudhra Gold Trading Private Limited’s investment scam. Suresh was summoned by the police as some of the transactions were allegedly done by the firm through him.

The police said that from September 2020 to May 2022, Aarudhra, a firm functioning from Aminjikarai, collected deposits to the tune of Rs 2,400 crore from over one lakh investors by offering a monthly interest rate from 25% to 30%. However, they failed to provide the promised returns and the principal amount. These firms had also appointed agents and conducted meetings with depositors at luxury hotels to lure them to invest with them. 

The Economic Offences Wing registered a case under several sections of the IPC for cheating, criminal breach of trust and other offences following complaints from the depositors. The police said, Suresh was evading the summons repeatedly and was staying in different countries for two years. On Tuesday, he and his lawyers appeared before the officers in the headquarters of the EOW CID in Ashok Nagar.  Police officers recorded his statement.

