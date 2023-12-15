Home States Tamil Nadu

Medical negligence: TN private hospital banned from treating pediatric cases

The deceased, M Shivani, daughter of Murugesan and Usha, had undergone treatment for fever at Salom Hospital wherefrom she was referred to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The district administration on Thursday issued a directive suspending approval to offer paediatric treatment at a private hospital in Parappadi near Nanguneri after prima facie evidence of medical negligence was found in the case of a six-year-old girl's death. A recommendation for further action would be made against the hospital administration after a detailed inquiry, said Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan.

In a statement, the district administration said discrepancies were found during an inspection carried out at Salom Hospital, by a team headed by Joint Director (Health) Dr Latha, based on a complaint by the girl's parents with the Nanguneri police. "A direction has been issued to the hospital, suspending its permission to perform paediatric treatment. Private hospitals should not administer injection to fever patients without conducting blood tests, and must follow fever treatment protocol when treating patients. If there is any violation, the license of private hospitals will be cancelled," read the statement.

The deceased, M Shivani, daughter of Murugesan and Usha, had undergone treatment for fever at Salom Hospital wherefrom she was referred to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH). According to sources, Shivani, who suffered from fever on November 24, was taken to the private hospital where she was administered an injection. After recovery, she was taken back home, but fell ill again after a few days. Following this, the parents took her back to the hospital and she was referred to TvMCH, where she died on December 6. The parents alleged that the side effect of the injection administered in the clinic had killed her and lodged a complaint. Dr Latha told TNIE that an injury inflicted on the child during the administration of the injection had become septic.

