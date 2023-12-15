NGT directs CPCL, TN government to clear oil slick and file report by December 18

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The NGT has directed the state government and oil company CPCL to complete clearing of oil spill in north Chennai at the earliest and furnish a detailed report on December 18. Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and member of the expert panel of NGT, Sathyagopal, questioned the rationale behind the state using only an oil skimmer despite the spill spreading to over 11 kilometres.

The tribunal also instructed the Manali Industrial Association to assist in the clean-up efforts. In its report, CPCL said, “Cyclone Michaung has brought 36 hours of incessant rain, causing severe flooding in CPCL Manali Refinery and the storm-water system of CPCL was handling the flood situation. However, the discharge of 48,000 cusecs of water from Poondi and Puzhal reservoirs worsened the situation.

The district administration was promptly informed of the situation and CPCL management requested to regulate the discharge of water from the reservoirs to prevent complete flooding of the refinery,” adding the extent of flooding was unprecedented, and it has never encountered such a situation. The petroleum corporation said the firm has taken the lead to remove the oil slick near Ennore Creek which is 10 km away from its premises.

“Resources have been deployed to clean the shore area mechanically with earth-movers, tractor trailers, dumpers and the like. In addition, CPCL has engaged the services of 10 expert members from a Mumbai-based company. As on December 12, rice, groceries, and other essential items for 6,000 families were handed over to nodal officer to be distributed to the public” CPCL said before the bench.

The TNPCB reported hazardous waste are being sent to the management centre at Gummidipoondi, and joint inspections by PCB and the fisheries department have been conducted at affected places and on fishes. NGT questioned when the state government would declare the areas as safe for fishing. The case has been adjourned to December 18.

