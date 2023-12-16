Child rights & protection a core paper in BEd curriculum at 635 colleges in TN

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, TNTEU has included child rights and protection as a core paper in B.Ed curriculum in 635 colleges. The syllabus for introducing this subject was prepared in collaboration with UNICEF and Thozhamai, an NGO working for child rights. In the long-term, the subject is expected to help create a child-friendly environment in schools and aid teachers to handle children in a sensitive manner.

The higher education department in March approved the inclusion of child rights in the curriculum and Thozhamai developed a comprehensive syllabus and guidebook. Notably, this initiative is the first of its kind in South Asia.

“We have been advocating for the inclusion of child rights in every fabric of the state’s policy for the past five years. The framework for the syllabus was prepared by consulting academicians, child-friendly teachers networks and child rights activists. It covers crucial topics pertinent to child rights and protection,” said Devaneyan, director of Thozhamai.

Training programmes are being planned for BEd instructors who train about 50,000 students every year. Students will be introduced to the subject in their second semester, from January 2024 replacing the subject ‘Understanding disciplines and subjects’. ‘Child rights and protection - The role of teachers’ will have five units: concept of child rights; violence against children; policies, laws and institutions; child friendly schools and role of teachers in promotion of child protection and enhancing children’s participation.

The subject has 70% marks for theory and 30% for practical, for which the teacher educators are linked with District Child Protection Unit, Child Welfare Committee and other civil society organisations working for the protection of children in all districts. A separate framework for this will also be prepared.

TNTEU will also soon establish a Centre for Child Rights and on university premises to facilitate research into the subject matter. The university will also encourage other affiliated colleges to form similar clubs to promote child rights.

