No need to panic over spurt in Covid cases in Kerala: TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: There is no need to panic about the rise in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said. The department has intensified surveillance in places where fever cases are reported and also increased RT-PCR tests, he told reporters on Friday.

“People who tested positive have only throat pain and cough for three to four days, and there are no severe symptoms. Tamil Nadu has 331 test centres of which 78 are government owned. On Thursday, 264 tests were done.

For the last several months the state has been reporting daily Covid-19 cases only in single digit. No new variant has been found and samples from positive patients have been sent for testing the variant. RT-PCR tests have also been increased to over 200 a day after several months,” Subramanian said.

According to a bulletin from Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, nine persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Of nine cases, five were reported in Chennai, two in Kanniyakumari and one case each in Erode and Salem.

