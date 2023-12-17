'Can’t milk benefits of procurement price hike’: Dharmapuri farmers

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Expressing dissatisfaction at the state government’s move to hike the procurement price of Aavin milk by Rs 3 per litre, farmers in Dharmapuri stated that fodder prices have increased by nearly 50 % over the past years, and sought an additional Rs 7 per litre to meet the milk requirements.

Last week, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the procurement price of Aavin milk would be increased by Rs 3.

As per the revised price list, the procurement cost for a litre of cow milk will be Rs 38 per litre while buffalo milk would be procured at Rs 47 per litre. However, unhappy farmers say they expected a hike of at least Rs 10 per litre. “Fodder prices have increased by 50 per cent in the past three years. An additional hike of Rs 7 is needed for farmers to make profits,” they said.

Speaking to TNIE, the state president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam said, “We are extremely disappointed with the government’s announcement to hike procurement prices by Rs 3 per litre. For two years, we have been urging the government to provide a hike of Rs 10 per litre. We expected Aavin to procure cow’s milk at Rs 42 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs 52 per litre. As of now, the hike has not helped better farmers’ situation and they still stare at losses.”

“A 50 kg bag of fodder costs Rs 1,500. Three years ago, it was Rs 1,050. Prices have increased a lot over the past three years. A cow requires an average of 5 kg of dry fodder per day to provide between six and eight litres of milk. A 50 kg bag of fodder will not even last a week, even if it is rationed. The hike of Rs 3 is very low,” said M Selvaraj, a farmer from Nallampalli.

District secretary of the Tamil Nadu Agriculturist Labourers Association J Prathapan, a farmer himself, said, “Today, cattle trade has become very expensive since fodder has become a necessity, unlike earlier days when there were more grazing fields. There is a need for hay, medicines and vaccines. Other expenses crop up as well.”

“Every month, farmers spend between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 on medical expenses for cattle. There is no scope for profits. This increase in procurement price is merely assistance and must not be seen as a hike. We need a hike of Rs 10 per litre,” he added.

