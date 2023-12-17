Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister EV Velu inspect road works between Katteri & Lovedale

The road is 20km in length and is an alternative road to Coonoor, which is expected to decongest traffic in the existing stretch.

Published: 17th December 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Highway Minister EV Velu along with Tourism Minister K Ramachandran on Saturday inspected road works between Katteri & Lovedale.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Highway Minister EV Velu along with Tourism Minister K Ramachandran on Saturday inspected the ongoing road widening works between Katteri to Lovedale, which is being carried out for Rs 46.42 crore.

The road is 20km in length and is an alternative road to Coonoor, which is expected to decongest traffic in the existing stretch.

The ministers along with the senior state highway department officials also visited Kandhinagar on Ooty -Kaikatti road where the landslide occurred following the recent rain. The officials have placed 600 sandbags to protect the place and further incidents of landslides.

Speaking to the reporters EV Velu on Saturday evening said that they will soon carry out soil nailing technology for Rs 2 crore on six stretches such as the Ooty-Kotagiri-Mettupalayam road and Kethi-Palada-Selas road where the landslides occurred in the recent rain.

“Soon after landslides at eight different places, a committee headed by the district collector M Aruna suggested soil nail technology at six places as a permanent solution as the same technology was successful last year,” said Velu.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EV Velu K Ramachandran Katteri Lovedale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp