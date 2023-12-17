Minister EV Velu inspect road works between Katteri & Lovedale

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Highway Minister EV Velu along with Tourism Minister K Ramachandran on Saturday inspected the ongoing road widening works between Katteri to Lovedale, which is being carried out for Rs 46.42 crore.

The road is 20km in length and is an alternative road to Coonoor, which is expected to decongest traffic in the existing stretch.

The ministers along with the senior state highway department officials also visited Kandhinagar on Ooty -Kaikatti road where the landslide occurred following the recent rain. The officials have placed 600 sandbags to protect the place and further incidents of landslides.

Speaking to the reporters EV Velu on Saturday evening said that they will soon carry out soil nailing technology for Rs 2 crore on six stretches such as the Ooty-Kotagiri-Mettupalayam road and Kethi-Palada-Selas road where the landslides occurred in the recent rain.

“Soon after landslides at eight different places, a committee headed by the district collector M Aruna suggested soil nail technology at six places as a permanent solution as the same technology was successful last year,” said Velu.

