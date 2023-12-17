TN CM Stalin launches flood relief of Rs 6,000 to cyclone-affected families 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin commenced the disbursal of the financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to the families affected by recent rains at Sakthi Vijayalakshmi Nagar in Velachery on Sunday.

Simultaneously, state ministers began disbursal of this financial assistance in other parts of Chennai as well as in the taluks that were affected by rains in the districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvalllur.

The assistance will be given in cash to the ration card holders. For the employees of Central and State governments, PSUs, and income taxpayers who have lost their livelihood, a separate application is being provided. Based on the verification of their claims, the assistance will be given.

An official release here said the assistance will be disbursed in ration shops between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. with one hour for a lunch break between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

A control room to lodge complaints regarding the distribution of this assistance will function from the office of the Civil Supplies Commissioner between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. People can clarify their doubts by dialling 044-28592828 and the toll-free number 1100.

On December 3 and 4, Chennai and the three nearby districts witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall due to the cyclone.

The CM had on December 9 announced the Rs 6,000 cash assistance to people affected by the floods.

Days ago, a six-member team under the Union Home Ministry had visited Chennai and neighbouring areas to assess damage due to floods caused by cyclone Michaung.

Writing to DMK workers, Stalin said the central government team that assessed damage due to rains and floods in Chennai and nearby areas, without any political ill-will appreciated the state government.

Such appreciation is not only a 'certificate' of the government's dedicated, honest work but also a slap on the face of those intending to do politics on the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)

