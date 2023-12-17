Home States Tamil Nadu

Commissioning of 800MW plant built at a cost of `6,500 cr delayed by 2 yrs due to Covid

Published: 17th December 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

TN's biggest thermal plant to start operation in north Chennai in Jan 2024

The thermal power plant in Athipattu under construction | file picture

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The state’s biggest thermal power plant, with a single unit capacity of 800 MW, at Athipattu in north Chennai is all set to start its commercial operation in January next year.

A senior Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) official  told TNIE, “We have invested nearly Rs 6,500 crore in this project, and are anticipating that this will be a game-changer during the upcoming summer.” He also said they were awaiting Chief Minister MK Stalin’s inauguration schedule for the launch.

The thermal plant is set to position itself as the state’s largest, and is five-fold bigger than Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited. 

On the project’s journey, another official said, “It was initially planned for commissioning in 2019, but technical hurdles and Covid-19 pandemic caused delays. However, the plant is now ready to be fully operational.”

The official said at present, Tangedco sources coal from locations like Talcher and IB Valley mines in Odisha through fuel supply agreement, along with the Singareni mines in Telangana by signing Memorandum of Understanding. “Coal is transported from Odisha to Ennore, Thoothukudi, and Karaikal ports to fuel the thermal plants. Additionally, Singareni mines supply coal to Mettur thermal power station using wagons,” the official added.

To ensure a seamless supply chain, sources said, Tangedco will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Singareni mines for additional coal. However, the absence of a wagon loader in north Chennai has prompted the decision to construct one.

“We have submitted a Rs 50 crore project report to the state government for setting up wagon-loading facilities in north Chennai. Simultaneously, we have requested the union government to allocate additional coal from Mahanadhi coal fields in Odisha. Furthermore, Tangedco has secured approval from the union government to import 6% coal from Indonesia. With these measures in place, we are optimistic about successfully operating the new 800 MW thermal plant,” the official added.

