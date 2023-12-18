Home States Tamil Nadu

95 cm rainfall in Thoothukudi's Kayalpattinam, Indian Navy to send two boats for rescue ops

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has requested for IAF choppers from Sulur airbase to airdrop food packets in the flood-affected areas. However, the Indian Air Force has yet to respond.

Published: 18th December 2023 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 06:19 PM

Rescue workers provide water and other relief material to flood-hit people in Kanyakumari, Monday.

Rescue workers provide water and other relief material to flood-hit people in Kanyakumari, Monday. (Photo | PTI)

CHENNAI:  A record 95 cm rainfall in Kayalpattinam of Thoothukudi from 8.30 am of Sunday to 8.30 am of Monday.

In the same period,  there was 69 cm rainfall in Tiruchendur, 53 in Kovilpatti, 42 in Maniyachi, 37 in Ottapadiram and Kadambur, 33 in Kulasekarapattinam and 30 in Vedanatham. Whereas the Tirunelveli district, Manjolai received 55 cm rainfall, 51 in Gundar dam, 50 in Oothu, 47 in Nalumukku, 44 in Palayamkottai, 43 in Ambasamudram, 41 in Cheranmahadevi and Kannadaian Anicut, 36 in Kakkachi and Nambiyar dam, 35 in Papanasam, 33 in Nanguneri and Manimutharu, 32 in Kalakadu and 31 in Tirunelveli. 

Southern Tamil Nadu has been lashed by record rain that has thrown normal life out of kilter.  At least two people have died in Tirunelveli.

With extreme heavy rain continuing to lash these areas on Monday too, the state government announced a holiday for all schools, colleges, private companies, banks, financial institutions and public sectors in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi.

In a press note on Monday, the government said due to cyclonic circulations in and around Kanniyakumari, the four districts in the south have been facing heavy rainfall. In view of the situation, the government declared a holiday on Monday (December 18).

The Indian Navy is sending in two boats to help the flood-ravaged people in Thoothkudi.

A defence spokesperson said that since flights could not land in Thoothkudi airport, the Navy flight landed at INS Parundu with two boats. "These two boats will be pressed into service to rescue flood-hit in Thoothkudi," the defence spokesperson said.

This comes after Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Monday said the state government has requested the three armed forces to assist the administration in rescuing the stranded people. The entire coastal city is flooded with buses and trains being inaccessible due to flooding of the railway and bus terminus.

The chief secretary has requested for IAF choppers from Sulur airbase to airdrop food packets in the flood-affected areas. It is learnt that the Indian Air Force has yet to respond.

During the floods in Chennai earlier this month, the Armed Forces, including the Indian Navy, Indian Army and Air Forces along with the Indian Coast Guard.

ALSO READ: Several trains cancelled due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu

"Indian Coast Guard Ship Sujay is stationed close to Thoothkudi and it is carrying out sorties through its Chetak helicopter if weather permits. It could be used for providing relief material, rescue missions as well as a survey of the flood-hit areas," the defence spokesperson stated.

A total of 17 teams of the SDRF and the NDRF consisting of 425 personnel have been deployed for rescue operations in all four southern districts, and two more NDRF teams will soon join the operations in Thoothkudi district.

Many residential areas were flooded and elderly people are seeking help from Thoothkudi district and state authorities as flood water ravaged their homes. Till Sunday night they were coping with the heavy rains but during the late hours after canals breached the bunds, water entered into residential areas around 2 am.

Many people were forced to find shelter at their neighbours' houses and many did not store food or water as they did not expect the rains to be too heavy. Though rains have receded, there is no respite from the flood waters which have to be pumped into the stormwater drain.

Historic Deluge: #Kayalpattinam in #Thoothukudi Receives Record-Breaking 932mm of Rain in 24hrs
Visuals of Thoothukudi bypass road in TN as district recorded Exceptionally heavy Rainfall #HeavyRain #TamilNaduWeather #TamilnaduRain #ThoothukudiRains pic.twitter.com/nASBMG0Y2D

The ballasts of railway sleepers were washed away in a point at Gangaikondan-Thalaiyuthu in Tirunelveli and at a separate point near Thaathankulam in Thoothukudi.

In Thoothukudi, water breached from Korampallam tank and entered neighbourhoods and agricultural lands. Thoothukudi railway station was submerged by rainwater. Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi inspected the rain-affected areas along with Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan and speed up the rescue work. The helpline for Thoothukudi residents is 80778 80779.

Likewise, the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR inspected the rain-affected areas and handed over relief material for people in Tenkasi. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Diary Development Minster T Mano Thangaraj inspected rain-affected areas in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts respectively.  

The Omni Bus Owners association announced that buses would not be operated on Monday in the four rain-hit districts while the TNSTC announced that buses will be operated depending on the requirement.

The Theni district administration has declared alerts for people residing on the banks of the Manjalar dam due to flooding.

