Several trains cancelled due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

In view of the heavy rainfall in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, several trains have been cancelled/ partially- cancelled due to flooding of railway tracks.

Southern Railway said traffic has been suspended in the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section, between Srivaikuntam and Seydunganallur, as 'the ballast' has been washed away and the track is 'hanging' and water is flowing over the railway tracks.

Several train services operated via the southern regions have been fully cancelled, some partially suspended and some trains have been diverted.

Trains Fully Cancelled

1. Train No. 16321 Nagercoil - Coimbatore Daily Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil Jn. at 07.50 hrs. on 18.12.23 is fully cancelled

2. Train No.19577 Tirunelveli - Jamnagar Biweekly Express (via Nagercoil, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Alappuzha) scheduled to leave Tirunelveli Jn. at 08.00 hrs. on 18.12.2 is fully cancelled

Trains Partially Cancelled

1. Train No. 22622 Kanniyakumari - Ramanathapuram (Rameshwaram) Triweekly Express, which left Kanniyakumari on 17.12.23, has been short terminated at Melappalayam.

2. Train No. 16730 Punalur - Madurai Daily Express, which left Punalur on 17.12.23, has been short terminated at Melappalayam.

3 Train No. 16128 Guruvayur - Chennai Egmore Daily Express, which left Guruvayur on 17.12.23, will be short-terminated at Nagercoil Junction.

4 Train No. 16861 Puducherry - Kanniyakumari Weekly Express, which left Puducherry on 17.12.23, has been short-terminated at Talaiyuthu.

5. Train No.16729 Madurai - Punalur Express, which left Madurai Jn. on 17.12.23, has been short-terminated at Vanchi Maniyachi Jn.

6.Train No:22668 Coimbatore Jn. - Nagercoil Jn. Daily SF Express, which left Coimbatore Jn. on 17.12.23, has been short terminated at Satur

7. Train No. 12633 Chennai Egmore - Kanniyakumari Daily Express, which left Chennai Egmore on 17.12.23, has been short terminated at Virudunagar Jn.

8. Train No. 12642 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Kanniyakumari Biweekly Thirukkural Express, which left H. Nizamuddin on 16.12.23 is short-terminated at Kovilpatti.

9. Train No 16792 Palakkad - Tirunelveli Jn. Palaruvi Daily Express, who left Palakkad Jn. on 17.12.23 will be short-terminated at Ambasamudram.

10. Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur Daily Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 09.45 hrs. on 18.12.23, will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil Jn. The train will commence service from Nagercoil Jn. as per schedule.

Trains Diverted

1. Train No. 16340 Nagercoil Junction - Mumbai CSMT Express, scheduled to leave Nagercoil Jn. at 06.15 hrs. on 18.12.23 will be diverted between Nagercoil Jn. and Salem Jn. to run via Thiruvananthapuram Central - Kollam Jn.- Ernakulam Town- Palakkad Jn.-Erode Jn.

Heavy rains have been observed in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu since December 17, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation. Several areas in Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli have been inundated.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

In view of the heavy rainfall in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, several trains have been cancelled/ partially- cancelled due to flooding of railway tracks. Southern Railway said traffic has been suspended in the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section, between Srivaikuntam and Seydunganallur, as 'the ballast' has been washed away and the track is 'hanging' and water is flowing over the railway tracks. Several train services operated via the southern regions have been fully cancelled, some partially suspended and some trains have been diverted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Trains Fully Cancelled 1. Train No. 16321 Nagercoil - Coimbatore Daily Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil Jn. at 07.50 hrs. on 18.12.23 is fully cancelled 2. Train No.19577 Tirunelveli - Jamnagar Biweekly Express (via Nagercoil, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Alappuzha) scheduled to leave Tirunelveli Jn. at 08.00 hrs. on 18.12.2 is fully cancelled Trains Partially Cancelled 1. Train No. 22622 Kanniyakumari - Ramanathapuram (Rameshwaram) Triweekly Express, which left Kanniyakumari on 17.12.23, has been short terminated at Melappalayam. 2. Train No. 16730 Punalur - Madurai Daily Express, which left Punalur on 17.12.23, has been short terminated at Melappalayam. 3 Train No. 16128 Guruvayur - Chennai Egmore Daily Express, which left Guruvayur on 17.12.23, will be short-terminated at Nagercoil Junction. 4 Train No. 16861 Puducherry - Kanniyakumari Weekly Express, which left Puducherry on 17.12.23, has been short-terminated at Talaiyuthu. 5. Train No.16729 Madurai - Punalur Express, which left Madurai Jn. on 17.12.23, has been short-terminated at Vanchi Maniyachi Jn. 6.Train No:22668 Coimbatore Jn. - Nagercoil Jn. Daily SF Express, which left Coimbatore Jn. on 17.12.23, has been short terminated at Satur 7. Train No. 12633 Chennai Egmore - Kanniyakumari Daily Express, which left Chennai Egmore on 17.12.23, has been short terminated at Virudunagar Jn. 8. Train No. 12642 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Kanniyakumari Biweekly Thirukkural Express, which left H. Nizamuddin on 16.12.23 is short-terminated at Kovilpatti. 9. Train No 16792 Palakkad - Tirunelveli Jn. Palaruvi Daily Express, who left Palakkad Jn. on 17.12.23 will be short-terminated at Ambasamudram. 10. Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur Daily Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 09.45 hrs. on 18.12.23, will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil Jn. The train will commence service from Nagercoil Jn. as per schedule. Trains Diverted 1. Train No. 16340 Nagercoil Junction - Mumbai CSMT Express, scheduled to leave Nagercoil Jn. at 06.15 hrs. on 18.12.23 will be diverted between Nagercoil Jn. and Salem Jn. to run via Thiruvananthapuram Central - Kollam Jn.- Ernakulam Town- Palakkad Jn.-Erode Jn. Heavy rains have been observed in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu since December 17, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation. Several areas in Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli have been inundated. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp