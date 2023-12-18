Home States Tamil Nadu

Fake certificate racket busted by Chennai cops

The issue came to light when a student from Telangana submitted his documents to the US Consulate for Visa process.

Published: 18th December 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Fake document
By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested four persons for allegedly running a fake certificate racket and also a fake institute under the name ‘Indian Institute of Integrated Science & Technology and Research’ in Villivakkam. While two of them were arrested in Andhra Pradesh, two were arrested in Villivakkam.  After an inquiry, they were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.  

Police seized four CPUs, two monitors, two laptops, two tabs, eight mobile phones, a colour printer and at least  500 fake educational documents bearing the name of other fake educational institutions. The issue came to light when a student from Telangana submitted his documents to the US Consulate for Visa process. When it was found that the documents were fake, the security officer at the Consulate lodged a police complaint.   

Based on the complaint, the police interrogated the Telangana student and got information about the racket. They then arrested Rusheekesh Reddy (33), Dhivakar Reddy (32), Mohammad Riyaz (30) and Mageshwaran (42). Inquiries revealed that the group has been issuing fake certificates since 2019. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake certificate racket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp