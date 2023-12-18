Tamil Nadu: Dalits banned from wearing slippers in 2 Udumalai villages, served tea in disposable cups

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The Dalits living in Rajavur and Maivadi hamlets in Madathukulam town were banned from wearing footwear by the dominant caste people. Further, the age-old discriminatory practice of double-tumbler system--serving tea in separate glasses for Dalits-- is also in vogue in several tea shops. It is understood that the tea shops serve tea in disposable paper cups to the Dalits while tea is served in glasses for others.

The caste discrimination was brought to light by a delegation of functionaries from Dravidar Viduthalai Khazhagam and Tamil Puligal Katchi who visited the area early this month.

The functionaries later complained to the Tiruppur district police. The police have formed a team to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, the Revenue Development Officer of Udumalaipet Jaswant Kanna is likely to hold a "peace meeting," to address the issue.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, M Nagarajan a villager said,” Arunthathiyars (Dalits) form the majority of the people living in Madathukulam, and they work as agricultural labourers in Rajavur and Maivadi. But we cannot enter the villages wearing footwear and it is an unwritten rule. For example in Kambala Naicker Street in Myvadi village, we cannot enter wearing slippers. Dalit youths who question the dominant caste people over discrimination are intimidated.

The CPM (untouchability eradication front) district secretary M Kanagaraj said, “When we went to Madathukulam, Dalit women were hesitant to talk fearing retribution. However, once we won their confidence, they said the discrimination had been going on for decades. The people highlighted the issue at Kambala Naicker Street and feared violence if they violated it. Subsequently, we complained to Udumalaipet DSP J Sukumaran regarding this.”

He added that, once a stranger enters the village, tea shop owners engages in a chat. If they find out that the customer is from the SC community, they use paper cups.

A top official in the district administration said,”These allegations are serious. We have informed DSP (Udumalaipet) Sukumaran to take immediate action. A team of police personnel in plainclothes will visit Rajavur and Maivadi soon. The intelligence wing will also monitor and verify the issue. Besides, we will send letters to members of the dominant caste and Dalit people within a day or two to conduct a peace meeting headed by RDO (Udumalaipet) Jaswant Kanna.”



