Indian Navy sends two boats to Thoothukudi, CG ship stationed close by  

CHENNAI: Indian Navy has sent two boats to help the people in Thoothkudi following unprecedented rain in the four districts of Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothkudi and Tenkasi. A Defence spokesperson said since flights could not land in Thoothkudi airport, the Navy flight landed at INS Parundu with two boats. "These two boats will be pressed into service to rescue people," he said.

This comes after Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena requesting the three armed forces to assist the administration in rescuing stranded people. Meena had also requested for IAF choppers from Sulur airbase to airdrop food packets in affected areas.

As many as 23 Maratha Light Infantry troops under Dakshin Bharat area assisted over 100 people (55 ladies including a pregnant woman and 19 children including three infants) near Thothukudi in moving to safe zones on Monday.

An advanced light helicopter rescued 17 people, including two pregnant women in Tirunelveli. Another ground team from the Navy rescued 25 people in the area, a Defence spokesperson said. Sources said the Air Force has deployed a Medium Lift Helicopter and Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief work.

"Coast Guard ship Sujay has been stationed close to Thoothkudi and will be carrying out sorties through its Chetak helicoper, if weather permits. It could be used for providing relief materials, rescue missions and surveying flood-hit area," the Defence spokesperson said.

Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters Number 16 situated at Thoothukudi is maintaining close coordination with the administration of both Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi. Six disaster relief teams from the Coast Guard have been deployed for rescue operations. An offshore patrol vessel of the Coast Guard with an integral helicopter onboard has been deployed to monitor the situation in coastal areas of Thoothukudi.

Consequent to closure of Thoothukudi airport, the Coast Guard is augmenting its assets in the area by positioning a fixed wing Dornier aircraft and an ALH helicopter at Madurai to support rescue effort, including transportation of key NDRF personnel from Chennai. A rescue diver team with paddle boats, Kayaks and a disaster relief team from Coast Guard Station at Mandapam have also been sent to Thoothukudi.

A total of 17 teams of SDRF and NDRF consisting of 425 personnel have been deployed for rescue operations in all four southern districts, and two more NDRF teams will soon join the operations in Thoothkudi. According to sources, several residential areas were flooded and the aged are seeking help from the district and state authorities as water ravaged their houses. Early on Monday, canals breached bunds and water entered several residential areas around 2 am.

