Madras HC sets aside trial court order acquitting DMK Minister K Ponmudi in disproportionate assets case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set aside a trial court order acquitting Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudi in a disproportionate assets case.

While allowing an appeal filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Justice G Jayachandran passed the orders on Tuesday finding the Minister guilty of amassing 64.9% assets more than his known sources of income during his tenure as a Minister for Mines and Minerals in the DMK government in 2006-11.

The judge said the sentence would be pronounced on December 21, 2023, and directed Ponmudi and his wife to appear before the court on the day.

The special court for cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) acquitted Ponmudi and his wife P Visalatchi in 2016 in the disproportionate assets case which was registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) after the AIADMK came to power in 2011.

The acquittal was made after finding the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt. Challenging the acquittal order, the DVAC filed the appeal in 2017 before the High Court.

The DVAC charged that the DMK leader had amassed Rs 1.36 crore assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

