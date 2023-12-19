Stranded railway passengers in flood-hit southern TN rescued after 30 hours: Southern Railway

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: NDRF evacuated all the 500 stranded train passengers from Srivaikuntam railway station on Tuesday. The passengers had to wade through knee-deep water to reach Velur, which is three km away, where buses were kept ready to take them to Vanchi Maniyachchi station. A special train with 18 coaches left at 10 pm carrying them to Chennai.

Nearly 800 passengers in Tiruchendur Express bound for Chennai were stranded at Srivaikuntam station since Sunday night. While 300 were relocated to a relief centre around 1.30 am on Monday, the remaining 500 got stuck in the train.

Around 10.15 am on Tuesday, an NDRF team along with three RPF personnel reached Srivaikuntam. Food packets dropped by choppers were distributed by the RPF team. Later, 15 more members of the RPF team arrived in Srivaikuntam.

Amid challenges, a pregnant woman stranded in Srivaikuntam was safely evacuated in a helicopter. One of the passengers, Senthurkani(65), said, “The rescue centre was a school with no basic facility like electricity or toilet. Till Monday morning, we did not get any food. Srivaikuntam people prepared upma for us and arranged milk and other facilities for our children.”

Train services still hit

Chennai: Train operations from Chennai to Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi remain affected on Wednesday due to waterlogging at stations. The Tirunelveli - Chennai Vande Bharat Express stands cancelled in both directions, while trains heading to other destinations will only run up to Madurai. “Ongoing efforts are focused on draining water from the tracks, with all available resources dedicated to expediting restoration works,” said a railway official note.

