Home States Tamil Nadu

Stranded railway passengers in flood-hit southern TN rescued after 30 hours: Southern Railway

Nearly 800 passengers in Tiruchendur Express bound for Chennai were stranded at Srivaikuntam station since Sunday night.

Published: 19th December 2023 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Stranded train passengers at Thathankulam in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: NDRF evacuated all the 500 stranded train passengers from Srivaikuntam railway station on Tuesday.  The passengers had to wade through knee-deep water to reach Velur, which is three km away, where buses were kept ready to take them to Vanchi Maniyachchi station. A special train with 18 coaches left at 10 pm carrying them to Chennai. 

Nearly 800 passengers in Tiruchendur Express bound for Chennai were stranded at Srivaikuntam station since Sunday night. While 300 were relocated to a relief centre around 1.30 am on Monday, the remaining 500 got stuck in the train. 

Around 10.15 am on Tuesday, an NDRF team along with three RPF personnel reached Srivaikuntam. Food packets dropped by choppers were distributed by the RPF team. Later, 15 more members of the RPF team arrived in Srivaikuntam. 

Amid challenges, a pregnant woman stranded in Srivaikuntam was safely evacuated in a helicopter. One of the passengers, Senthurkani(65), said, “The rescue centre was a school with no basic facility like electricity or toilet. Till Monday morning, we did not get any food. Srivaikuntam people prepared upma for us and arranged milk and other facilities for our children.”

ALSO READ | Rain paralyses four districts in TN; three killed, thousands marooned

Train services still hit
Chennai: Train operations from Chennai to Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi remain affected on Wednesday due to waterlogging at stations. The Tirunelveli - Chennai Vande Bharat Express stands cancelled in both directions, while trains heading to other destinations will only run up to Madurai. “Ongoing efforts are focused on draining water from the tracks, with all available resources dedicated to expediting restoration works,” said a railway official note.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi passengers stranded Srivaikuntam railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp