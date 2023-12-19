Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi thermal plant inundated, power generation halts

The plant, operational for four decades, is grappling with ageing machinery. A few years ago, unit 2 had ceased generation due to technical errors and has been waiting for spare parts for 18 months.

Published: 19th December 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Power generation in the Thoothukudi plant is expected to be stalled for the next 15 days following incessant rain.

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following incessant rain in southern districts, Thoothukudi's 1,050-MW coal-based thermal plant has been inundated bringing power generation to a halt.

The plant, operational for four decades, is grappling with ageing machinery. A few years ago, unit 2 had ceased generation due to technical errors and has been waiting for spare parts for 18 months. Now, with all five units inundated, the task of obtaining spare parts has become much more herculean.

A Tangedco official said, "Compared to the impact of Michaung in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, the power utility in southern regions, especially the Thoothukudi, witnesses significant loss in infrastructure, including tonnes of coal, major coils, wires and power generation machines. The utility plans to deploy a special team of bureaucrats to inspect and evaluate the overall loss in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and other affected southern districts. A comprehensive report will be submitted to the government seeking funds for recovery."

A team led by Tangedco chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhoni left to Thoothukudi on Monday to evaluate the situation.

Another senior official said, "Power generation in the Thoothukudi plant is expected to be stalled for the next 15 days. To meet the demand, procurement from private suppliers becomes essential. With the current electricity cost at `8 per unit in the power exchange, the utility faces a substantial expense of up to `4 crore daily for purchasing 1,000 MW. Total damage assessment will be conducted after pumping out rainwater from the thermal plant."

It may be noted that steps have to be taken at the earliest to restore the plant considering the rising power demand and the next summer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
power generation coal-based thermal plant Michaung

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp