Thoothukudi thermal plant inundated, power generation halts

CHENNAI: Following incessant rain in southern districts, Thoothukudi's 1,050-MW coal-based thermal plant has been inundated bringing power generation to a halt.

The plant, operational for four decades, is grappling with ageing machinery. A few years ago, unit 2 had ceased generation due to technical errors and has been waiting for spare parts for 18 months. Now, with all five units inundated, the task of obtaining spare parts has become much more herculean.

A Tangedco official said, "Compared to the impact of Michaung in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, the power utility in southern regions, especially the Thoothukudi, witnesses significant loss in infrastructure, including tonnes of coal, major coils, wires and power generation machines. The utility plans to deploy a special team of bureaucrats to inspect and evaluate the overall loss in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and other affected southern districts. A comprehensive report will be submitted to the government seeking funds for recovery."

A team led by Tangedco chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhoni left to Thoothukudi on Monday to evaluate the situation.

Another senior official said, "Power generation in the Thoothukudi plant is expected to be stalled for the next 15 days. To meet the demand, procurement from private suppliers becomes essential. With the current electricity cost at `8 per unit in the power exchange, the utility faces a substantial expense of up to `4 crore daily for purchasing 1,000 MW. Total damage assessment will be conducted after pumping out rainwater from the thermal plant."

It may be noted that steps have to be taken at the earliest to restore the plant considering the rising power demand and the next summer.

