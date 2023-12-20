Home States Tamil Nadu

Amrita signs MoU with Renault Nissan

The would foster collaboration between the two in various domains, including job placement, internships, research projects, and the establishment of Centres of Excellence and labs.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham signed an MoU with the Renault-Nissan Technology and Business Centre India on Tuesday.

The would foster collaboration between the two in various domains, including job placement, internships, research projects, and the establishment of Centres of Excellence and labs. Renault Nissan Tech donated a test car to support Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s research initiatives.

Sources said the institution is working with Renault Nissan Tech to offer customised work integrated MTech programmes for industry professionals on topics of automotive engineering and thermal and fluids engineering. 

