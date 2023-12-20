Home States Tamil Nadu

Incessant rainfall in catchment areas raise dam storage to 90% in southern districts

Though there has been a drop in water inflow, warnings have been issued in Vaigai and Mullai Periyar dams.

Published: 20th December 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Mullaiperiyar dam.

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI/KANYAKUMARI: In the wake of copious rainfall in the catchment areas of southern districts, water levels in various dams have gone up. Though there has been a drop in water inflow, warnings have been issued in Vaigai and Mullai Periyar dams.

As per the statistics provided by the Water Resources Department, the inflow into Vaigai dam dropped from 12,000 cusecs on Monday to 6,000 cusecs on Tuesday. While the outflow was maintained at 3,169 cusecs for irrigation earlier the day, it increased to 3,699 cusecs later in the evening, following the release of water for Melur and Thirumangalam farmers.

Whereas in Mulla Periyar dam, with an inflow of 7,000 cusecs, a two-stage warning has been issued. If the dam storage crosses 140 ft in the coming days, then a flood warning might be issued here. Meanwhile, in the Madurai region, around 10 small dams, including Shanmuganathi and Sothuparai in Theni, and Nambiyar in Tirunelveli, remain full to the brim. Whereas, almost all other dams have crossed 80-90 % of their storage capacity in the past couple of days.


Dam                             Water level (ft)                             Total Capacity (ft)
                                    [as on Tuesday]            


Vaigai                                69.55                                                    71                

Mullai Periyar                  138.85                                                  142

Papanasam                       138.4                                                   143

Manimuthar                     111.10                                                   118

Pechiparai                         45.12                                                   48

Perunchani                       74.8                                                     77

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi floods floods Tamil nadu rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp