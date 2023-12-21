Chennai Central among six certified ‘Eat Right Stations’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has granted the ‘Eat Right Station’ certification to six railway stations and an office of the Southern Railway. According to an official note, Chennai Central, Tiruchchirappalli, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thrissur, Kumbakonam, and Tiruchchirappalli Zonal Training Institute received the honour.

The certificates were awarded by Director of FSSAI Southern Region V K Pancham to Additional General Manager of Southern Railway Kaushal Kishore on Wednesday. The ‘Eat Right Station’ initiative aims to ensure that all food vendors at railway stations, including organised catering units, restaurants, food courts, kiosks, retail outlets and booths, adhere to safe practices while preparing and serving food to the passengers, officials and staff.

Food vendors, who wish to receive certification under this initiative must undergo the training process through an Food Safety Standards Authority of India programme which is followed by a third-party audit and certification based on a predefined checklist. The certification is valid for two years from the date of issuance.

Chennai Central received the certification on February 20, 2023, Thanjavur on September 12, Thrissur on May 12, Kumbakonam on September 21, Tiruchchirappalli ZTI on September 13, Mayiladuthurai on September 21, and Tiruchchirappalli on September 22.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has granted the ‘Eat Right Station’ certification to six railway stations and an office of the Southern Railway. According to an official note, Chennai Central, Tiruchchirappalli, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thrissur, Kumbakonam, and Tiruchchirappalli Zonal Training Institute received the honour. The certificates were awarded by Director of FSSAI Southern Region V K Pancham to Additional General Manager of Southern Railway Kaushal Kishore on Wednesday. The ‘Eat Right Station’ initiative aims to ensure that all food vendors at railway stations, including organised catering units, restaurants, food courts, kiosks, retail outlets and booths, adhere to safe practices while preparing and serving food to the passengers, officials and staff. Food vendors, who wish to receive certification under this initiative must undergo the training process through an Food Safety Standards Authority of India programme which is followed by a third-party audit and certification based on a predefined checklist. The certification is valid for two years from the date of issuance. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chennai Central received the certification on February 20, 2023, Thanjavur on September 12, Thrissur on May 12, Kumbakonam on September 21, Tiruchchirappalli ZTI on September 13, Mayiladuthurai on September 21, and Tiruchchirappalli on September 22. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp