Question banks released for Class 10, 12 students 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday released seven Parents Teacher Association (PTA) books including updated question and solution banks and come books for Class 10 and 12 students,. The books, used by students to prepare for public exams, were last updated during the 2019-20 academic year. The books could not be updated in the meantime due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons.

The Class 10 model question bank is priced at Rs 120, mathematics solution book (Tamil and English) at Rs 175, Class 12 mathematics solution book (Tamil and English) at Rs 160 and come book at Rs 160. The Class 10 question bank will have model questions for all subjects: Tamil, English, maths, science and social science. Class 12 maths solution book will have answers to all practice questions. Class 12 come book will include classifications of questions, objective type questions, model question papers and evaluation scheme. Question banks for Class 12 science and vocational subjects, solution book for physics will also be released soon.

Speaking at the release event, minister Poyyamozhi said there will be no change in the public exam schedule. “We will follow due procedure to ensure the safety of schools in flood-affected districts, and assess students’ book requirements and distribute them,” he said.

The PTA books will be sold in Chennai at six places: Pathipaga Chemmal K Ganapathy Government Higher Secondary School, Kodambakkam; MCC Government Higher Secondary School; Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School, Saidapet; Jaigopal Garodia Government Higher Secondary School, Tiruvottiyur, and Government Higher Secondary School in Sholinganallur.

