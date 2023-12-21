Stalin to unveil Chennai book fair on January 3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the 47th Chennai book fair at Nandhanam YMCA ground, Chennai, on January 3. The 19-day event (till January 21) will be open from 11 am to 8.30 pm on weekends and holidays; from 2 pm to 8.30 pm on weekdays.

School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will also take part in the inaugural ceremony, said Book Sellers and Publishers’ Association of South India (Bapasi) president Kavitha Sethu Chokkalingam and secretary SK Murugan on Wednesday. Speaking at a presser, Chokkalingam said, “Usually, the yearly book fair features around 800 stalls, but this year, we are planning to increase the number. We have been receiving applications from many publishers. We will be able to come to a consensus by next week and announce the final figures.”

Moreover, the event will feature special stalls for children. Bapasi has also invited schools and colleges to visit the book fair and place bulk orders. Nearly 15 lakh people visited the Chennai book fair last year, this year we expect more than 20 lakh people at the event, Murugan said.

Bapasi members expect CM Stalin to allot spaces for permanent book stalls in the city on the first day of the book fair. They had already submitted a proposal in this regard to the state government. “We have organised 38 book fairs across the state this year. Plans for 2024 will be made soon,” Murugan added. Moreover, the international book fair is set to be held at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, from January 16-18.

