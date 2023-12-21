Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin to unveil Chennai book fair on January 3

Over 20 lakh expected to attend the annual event; special stalls for children on the cards

Published: 21st December 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Book Fair at YMCA ground, in Nandanam. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

FILE - Chennai Book Fair at YMCA ground, in Nandanam, Feb 2022. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the 47th Chennai book fair at Nandhanam YMCA ground, Chennai, on January 3. The 19-day event (till January 21) will be open from 11 am to 8.30 pm on weekends and holidays; from 2 pm to 8.30 pm on weekdays.

School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will also take part in the inaugural ceremony, said Book Sellers and Publishers’ Association of South India (Bapasi) president Kavitha Sethu Chokkalingam and secretary SK Murugan on Wednesday. Speaking at a presser, Chokkalingam said, “Usually, the yearly book fair features around 800 stalls, but this year, we are planning to increase the number. We have been receiving applications from many publishers. We will be able to come to a consensus by next week and announce the final figures.”

Moreover, the event will feature special stalls for children. Bapasi has also invited schools and colleges to visit the book fair and place bulk orders. Nearly 15 lakh people visited the Chennai book fair last year, this year we expect more than 20 lakh people at the event, Murugan said.

Bapasi members expect CM Stalin to allot spaces for permanent book stalls in the city on the first day of the book fair. They had already submitted a proposal in this regard to the state government. “We have organised 38 book fairs across the state this year. Plans for 2024 will be made soon,” Murugan added. Moreover, the international book fair is set to be held at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, from January 16-18.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Chennai Book Fair YMCA ground

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp