Tamil Nadu rains: Thoothukudi GH functions in knee-deep water

THOOTHUKUDI: Once rain subsided in Thoothukudi, the staff at the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital got to work. Before resuming operations, they were tasked with shifting over 600 patients to the first floor since the infrastructure on the ground floor was rendered non-functional due to flooding. Patients have been in distress as the facility drags itself on power generators.



Situated in low-lying areas, like the rest of the district, the GH is underwater. Patients arriving have to wade through a 100-meter-long waist-deep stretch to reach the entrance. Water entered almost all wards on the ground floor, impacting the pediatrics and maternal ward, and labs. As of Wednesday, the water level stood at a depth of two to three feet.



Notably, testing labs near the pediatric ward are flooded with two-feet-deep water. Testing vials, containers, and other equipment were seen floating in the in the corridor that leads to the pediatric and maternal wards. "Though a boat was operated from the ward till the entrance earlier, we were left to wade through water on Wednesday. My child was admitted to the pediatric wards, and I had to cross the submerged ground floor and then the corridor to make it to the entrance of the hospital where we could buy biscuits and other essentials. Some voluntary organisations are providing food. Action could be taken to at least pump out the water in the corridor and wards," said an attendant.



On Wednesday, two recently discharged women were seen carrying their newborn children and walking in hip-deep water in the absence of a ferry service. "We had to tread carefully while exiting. From there, we had to find some vehicle which could take them near their villages," said a woman on condition of anonymity.



A visitor, Karthikeyan, stated that almost all shops in and around the GH remained closed, compelling many to walk around the premises to purchase utilities. Official sources said the floods also affected the hospital's mortuary, with over 30 bodies having to be shifted to the Tirunelveli GH. Flooding has also caused a power cut.



When contacted, the RMO of the hospital stated that, as per guidelines, measures are being taken to shift all patients to the first floor. Medicos are being mobilised to be brought to the hospital. Power generators have been used round the clock for three days now, while motors are kept in place to pump out the water. As of Tuesday, the official added, all specialists are on duty at the hospital, and all medical emergencies are being taken care of. Food and essentials are also being provided by the hospital management.

