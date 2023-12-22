As water recedes in TN's Thoothukudi, people step out of houses after 3 days

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: After three days of being stranded in their houses owing to torrential rainfall, people in several areas in Thoothukudi district stepped out after water started receding on Wednesday. While many went away to safer locations, others were on the lookout for essentials.



Many people were seen wandering in their neighbourhood for hours to purchase essentials like fuel and food, the demand for which spiked in the aftermath of the heavy spell of rains. Bus services to a few spots also resumed. "We have been stranded in our houses since Sunday. Only after water receded, were we able to get out. Till yesterday, we were worried about when we could get out, and today we are worried about how to secure essentials. Since only a handful of shops are open, everyone is thronging those. It will take us a couple of days to return to normalcy," said Anto Daniel, a resident of the Beach Road area.



On the flip side, B Mohan, of Dhanasekar Nagar, is still trapped in a flooded area. He said, "Though rain has subsided, the water has not receded. We were able to get essentials from rescue teams and relatives, but lack of potable water remains a major hurdle. We request the city corporation to prevent such intense stagnation of water in future."



Damaged roads affect traffic



The flooding in the district blanketed roads with water. Major portions of the Thoothukudi - Thiruchendur road, through Muthaiah Puram, was severely damaged. The part near Pullaveli village near Palayakayal was washed away. Smaller dams on the road have been damaged at Agaram and Eral, cutting off Palayakayal area. A 200-metre stretch on the Thoothukudi - Tirunelveli NH, near Anthoniyarpuram, is also in disrepair.



Veggies gone waste



The primary vegetable market in the district was a sorry sight on Wednesday, as several traders put up shops on the road outside the inundated market to make the most of the heavy demand. While speaking to TNIE, Duraimurugan, a trader, said, "Vegetables in Thoothukudi are supplied from Bangalore and Madurai. The two tonnes of vegetables in my shop are already spoiled. Likewise, all traders have faced losses. The available stock was sold today. Once the next supply arrives, it will be fine."



Collectorate inundated



As water has breached the district collectorate, the operations control room was shifted to the corporation office. The water is yet to be cleared from the office.

