Home States Tamil Nadu

Deluge takes a toll on disabled children in TN

Interacting with TNIE, Chandra said that his family had initially shifted to an unused room of a shop near Millerpuram, when water was at the hip level.

Published: 22nd December 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

FILE PHOTO: Public wading through a flooded street in Thoothukudi. (Photo | V Karthik Alagu, EPS)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: As water seeped into TMB colony on Sunday midnight, 32-year-old Madan and his family, comprising his wife Chandra (28) and their son Sudharshan, were wading through the water along with his sister Sooriya and parents, Senthoor Pandi and Poomari. Holding their five-year-old disabled child, Kaleeswaran, and Sooriya’s baby Sudharshan, who suffers from a heart ailment, they were heading towards their relatives house at Bryant Nagar. 

Interacting with TNIE, Chandra said that his family had initially shifted to an unused room of a shop near Millerpuram, when water was at the hip level. “We had to spend a whole night and day without food and drinking water, under the leaky building. Later, we managed to get some food from St Mary’s School hostel via volunteers,” he said.

“We tried calling rescue helpline numbers in vain. On Monday, we repeatedly attempted to contact the disabled department to rescue Kaleeswaran, who gets monthly assistance from government. But none responded,” said Poomari. She further said though they managed to get milk for the kids, we did not have the facility to boil it. 

Madan, who works at a shipping agency, had attempted all methods to shift his family to a safe spot, but failed. “A tractor driver had demanded Rs 2,500 to board my family to a relief centre. As I did not have the money, we were left with no other option, but to stay. Later, as the rainwater receded, we managed to shift to our relative’s house, who welcomed us despite the fact that one member of the family had put ‘Malai’ for Sabarimala pilgrimage,” he said. 

On relief activities undertaken by the differently-abled department, a senior official said that they could not reach out to all those in need due to practical difficulties and inclement weather conditions. However, the department has been instructed to contact disabled children and attend to their needs, he added. 

Widespread rainfall ends 4-day dry spell in delta dists
Thanjavur: Widespread rain swept across Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, breaking a dry spell of four days. The downpour brought relief to farmers. Tiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur recorded the highest rainfall (35 mm) during the 24-hour period.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
deluge disabled floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp