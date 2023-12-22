Kerala govt to extend helping hand with commodity kits to rain-hit Tamil Nadu 

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government will extend a helping hand to flood-hit Tamil Nadu by providing kits containing essential commodities to the affected families there, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Friday.

The CM, in a Facebook post, also listed out the details of articles to be included in each kit and its proposed quantities.

Vijayan said rice, salt, sugar, wheat, sunflower oil, bucket, soap, toothpaste, comb and towel among other things will be included in the kit.

"It is intended to ensure assistance to the distressed families in the neighbouring state by providing them kits comprising essential commodities," he noted.

Noting that the items are being collected at the Disaster Management Authority office here, Vijayan also urged everyone to take part in the initiative to help the fellow beings.

Southern districts of Tamil Nadu -- Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari -- were battered by heavy rainfall earlier this week, leading to inundation which damaged properties and led to loss of lives.

Tenkasi, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli share a border with Kerala.

