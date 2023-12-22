Home States Tamil Nadu

Kerala govt to extend helping hand with commodity kits to rain-hit Tamil Nadu 

CM Vijayan said rice, salt, sugar, wheat, sunflower oil, bucket, soap, toothpaste, comb and towel among other things will be included in the kit.

Published: 22nd December 2023 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

indiancoastguard-tuticorin-thoothukudi-rains

Indian Coast Guard men at rescue work in flood-hit Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government will extend a helping hand to flood-hit Tamil Nadu by providing kits containing essential commodities to the affected families there, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Friday.

The CM, in a Facebook post, also listed out the details of articles to be included in each kit and its proposed quantities.

Vijayan said rice, salt, sugar, wheat, sunflower oil, bucket, soap, toothpaste, comb and towel among other things will be included in the kit.

"It is intended to ensure assistance to the distressed families in the neighbouring state by providing them kits comprising essential commodities," he noted.

Noting that the items are being collected at the Disaster Management Authority office here, Vijayan also urged everyone to take part in the initiative to help the fellow beings.

Southern districts of Tamil Nadu -- Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari -- were battered by heavy rainfall earlier this week, leading to inundation which damaged properties and led to loss of lives.

Tenkasi, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli share a border with Kerala.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala government Tamil Nadu floods Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp