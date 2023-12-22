Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister Ponmudy's sentencing evokes mixed reactions among party functionaries, cadre in TN's Villupuram

Unlike diehard party followers, the public said Ponmudy’s fate was sealed and welcomed the HC verdict. 

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy. (File Photo |Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The news on the sentencing of DMK’s Villupuram strongman K Ponmudy evoked mixed reactions among the party functionaries and cadre here. Party leaders admit that it is a setback but put up a brave face saying the convicted leader can challenge the HC judgment. 

“This is only a minor setback. Our leader will come back as MLA after the appeal in the SC,” said district secretary of the DMK in Villupuram. Speaking to TNIE, district secretary N Pugazhendhi said, “It is an unfortunate moment for us today. But nothing is final yet as the SC appeal case is yet to be filed. We hope our leader will come back stronger.”

 A Pradeep (35), a mechanical engineer and resident of KK Nagar said, was scathing in his remarks. “Ponmudy deserves this because of his attitude towards people. He never respected us as people let alone voters. Our hope on the judiciary has grown a bar high after the verdict.”

While another resident, M Shalini (27), a beautician from Vandimedu area said, “Sometimes we doubt how this justice system works. It is influenced by people who are in power and judgments on sitting ministers are often backed by vested interests. Here, it is obvious that the judiciary is hand in glove with the BJP-run Union government.”

