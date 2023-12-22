Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu rains: Strays either fought fate or succumbed

The onslaught of torrential rain was followed by the wrath of floods. Those that survived both are now left to fight hunger.

Published: 22nd December 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Days after deluge caused by Michaung, small businesses gasp for relief

Image used for representational purpose only (PTI Photo)

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUNELVELI: Water levels receded in the rain-affected districts of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli to reveal distressed stray animals, who seem to have been forgotten amid the deluge. In the absence of food and shelter, hundreds of dogs either sparred with fate or succumbed to it.

The onslaught of torrential rain was followed by the wrath of floods. Those who survived both are now left to fight hunger. Not being able to wander to find food, a stray dog turned to humans. This reporter trailed the dog and found that it went and lay down right in front of the Collectorate in the hope of help. Just a couple feet away, was the carcass of a stray cattle that probably died in the floods.

Apart from humans, who stepped out of their houses on Wednesday, hundreds of stray dogs and cattle can now be seen wandering the streets of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi. “There was no safe place for the strays and neither were any measures taken. First, it was the floods, and now hunger.

On seeing us, several dogs howled and wagged their tails hoping for food. But, even we could not find much apart from a few packets of biscuits. Availability of food is anyway a problem right now. The animal husbandry department could have fed these animals,” said animal activist B Shanmuga Mohan from Thoothukudi. According to Mohan, it is the apathy towards these animals that has resulted in the deaths in the past couple of days.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
deluge floods stray animals distressed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp