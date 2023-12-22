Vengaivayal case: CB-CID fails to appear for third time

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The hearing into the Vengaivayal water contamination case by a special court was adjourned for the third consecutive time — now to January 6, 2024 — after the prosecution informed the judge that the CB-CID investigating officer (IO) remained on medical leave. The IO was to present before court on Friday detailed information on polygraph test that the CB-CID wants to subject 10 suspects to.

On December 5, when the CB-CID investigating the discovery of excrement in the village overhead tank at Vengaivayal was originally directed to submit the explanation on polygraph test, the police expressed inability to appear before court as they were stranded in Chennai due to cyclone Michaung.

The special court for the exclusive trial of cases registered under SC/ST (PoA) Act then adjourned the hearing by three days. On December 8, the public prosecutor informed that the IO, CB-CID DSP Palpandi, was on medical leave and sought a fresh date for hearing. Following this, the court adjourned the case to December 21.

After being intimated during the latest hearing that the DSP remained on medical leave, Judge Jeyanthi S directed the CB-CID to appear on January 6. Malarmannan, the advocate appearing for the suspects, argued that the CB-CID was intentionally deferring inquiry. Meanwhile, CB-CID sources said investigating officer Palpandi had severe back pain and hence was on alternative medicine treatment in Madurai.

