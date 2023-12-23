Female leopard caught in snare dies in TN's Kovai, second incident this week

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A female leopard died after being trapped in a snare allegedly placed by poachers in a field near a private tea estate at Theetukkal near Ooty Town on Friday. Second such incident in a week, another leopard died after getting trapped in a snare in Kotagiri on Monday.

A forest team rushed to Theetukkal after receiving information that a leopard was trapped in a chain link fence, but realised that it was caught in a snare and called for veterinarian who arrived a few hours later. After tranquilising the animal, they found out that it was trapped in clutch cable wire and the hind legs were enmeshed. After cutting the wire, the leopard was placed in a cage, administered sleep reversal medication, pain reliever and stress modulator drugs, and was taken to the nearby forest area to be released.

After waking up, the big cat just roared and did not move, sources said. The vet realised that her hind legs were paralysed and it was unable to stand, possibly due to compression injury to the spinal nerves caused by the clutch wire. The animal died on Friday morning. The department has registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Meanwhile, environmentalists alleged that the forest team delayed rescue efforts and wasted the golden hour to start treatment. N Sadiq Ali, founder of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust, said, “An animal when snared or caught in wire fencing should be attended immediately instead of waiting for a vet who has to come all the way from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. Also, animals caught in a snare will be in high stress. Sedating in that condition was like a killing effort. The department officials should throw away the method and call experts for assistance.”

N Venkatesh, Conservator of Forest (MTR) told TNIE, “The back of the leopard was stuck in the snare, and it continuously trying to get out of the trap on its own. Once it was confirmed there was no option to release it without anaesthesia, it was administered at a dose of 0.7 mm after getting a consultation with our PCCF. Even in the tranquilisation attempt, the leopard bit two injections with its mouth and removed it from the body. People can air opinions, the decision was made by assessing the situation by those on the ground. We took all efforts to save the leopard.”

Replying to anti-snare drive, he said, “In most cases, snare is placed along the forest boundary. We have intensified the drive through patrolling along with our special teams’ drive set up for the purpose. Also, we are providing awareness to the people on anti-snare effort.” He said that the department has arrested a resident of Lovedale in Nilgiris for placing a snare near his residence along the forest boundary on Wednesday.

