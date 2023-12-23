Madras HC dismisses plea against release of Ponmudy’s assets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed an appeal petition filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), challenging the defreezing of properties of senior DMK leader and former minister K Ponmudy, in connection with the disproportionate assets case in which he has been convicted and sentenced.

Justice G Jayachandran passed the orders dismissing the DVAC’s 2016 petition, challenging the special court’s order on Prevention of Corruption Act cases, which had refused to pass absolute attachment of the properties citing lack of powers.

Justice Jayachandran noted that since the trial court had acquitted the couple, there was no reason to attach their properties from the day of the acquittal. The properties held by them got cleared of the stigma after the acquittal.

However, the appeal against the acquittal was reversed by the HC by convicting them and the judgement of conviction will not bring status quo ante as far as the proceedings of attachment are concerned, he explained.

The judge concluded that the conviction by the HC cannot revive the earlier attachment or withdrawal.

“Even though the trial court order suffers legal infirmity, it is not to be interfered with. However, the dismissal of the petition for absolute attachment shall not be an impediment to take fresh action for attachment,” stated the order. The judge noted the value of the disproportionate assets is Rs 1.72 crore, out of which Rs 1 crore is imposed as fine.

Charges against ex-min’s son to be framed on Jan 4

CHENNAI: The 12th additional special judge Malar Valentina on Friday announced that the charges against K Ponmudy’s son and MP Gautham Sigamani and five others will be framed on January 4, in connection with the money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate had registered the case on the trails of an FIR filed by the DVAC in 2012 against Ponmudy, his son, and others on alleged irregularities in excess quarrying of red sand in Villupuram during 2006-2011

