Tamil Nadu CM Stalin orders aid of Rs 8.68 crore to over 9,000 families hit by Ennore oil spill

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced Rs 8.68 crores as compensation for over 9,000 fishermen families affected in the oil spill in the Ennore Creek post cyclone Michaung.

As part of the relief aid, each family will receive Rs 12,500 per household, while Rs 10,000 each will be granted to repair the 787 damaged fishing boats. The compensation aid will be directly deposited into the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

According to a press statement, the oil spill from the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited(CPPL) in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung-induced rain and floods, severely impacted areas like Kattukuppam, Sivanpadi Kuppam, and Ennore Kuppam.

Apart from the initial Cyclone relief of Rs 6,000 per ration card, the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 8.68 crores for additional compensation to the oil-spill-affected communities.

CM MK Stalin has also directed the provision of Rs 7,500 each to 6,700 families residing in wards No. 4, 6, and 7 in Greater Chennai Corporation's zone 1 (Thiruvottiyur), affected by the oil spill.

Cyclone Michaung triggered flooding here early this month, resulting in oil spillage in Kosasthalai river/Ennore creek.

Oil mixed with flood water and it spread further reaching the creek area.

In this regard, the government said it took swift initiatives to remove the oil spillage.

The oil spill originated from the area where the Chennai Petrochemical Corporation Limited's refinery is located in north Chennai.

As a result of the oil slick and seepage, boats and nets in fishing villages in north Chennai were affected.

An official release said, the affected villages were Kattukkuppam, Sivanpadaikuppam, Ennore Kuppam, Mugadwarakuppam, Thazhankuppam, Nettukuppam, VOC Nagar, Ulaganathapuram and Sathyavanimuthu Nagar.

Also, the livelihoods of fishermen were affected as they could not pursue fishing activities.

(With inputs from PTI)

