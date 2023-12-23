TN Health Minister MaSu inspects Thoothukudi GH, says mobile units to contain disease outbreak

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Following inspection at the Thoothukudi Medical College hospital (TKMCH), Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said that the government has deployed mobile medical units to control outbreak of any disease in the flood-hit region of Thoothukudi.



The minister inspected the TKMCH in the presence of Additional Secretary to health department Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Public Health and Disease Control Director Dr Selvanayagam, and Medical Education Director Dr Sangumani. Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said that the stagnated water is being drained from the campus. He appreciated the doctors and the medical staff for shifting patients and equipment to the first floor on Monday. "They did a good job by refuelling the generator, which saved so many people under treatment" he said.



As many as 190 mobile units were on the ground to conduct medical camps. Each unit, which consists of a doctor and three assistants, will visit three to four villages in a day. Since Monday, the team has conducted 2,082 camps and has treated a total of 66,756 people. Of them, 334 had fever and 1,341 had cough, Subramanian added.



On instructions from Chief Minister M K Stalin, who visited the flood-hit areas on Thursday, the minister said that the mobile medical units will concentrate on peripheral and rural areas. All trainee doctors from Madurai and Kanniyakumari are being mobilised for service, he added. Highlighting the rise in cases of throat ache and cough across Tamil Nadu, Subramanian appealed to pregnant women, elderly, and patients with co-morbidities to don a mask outdoors.

