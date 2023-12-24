Oil spill: 9k Ennore families to get Rs 12.5k relief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the oil spill, which damaged houses and disrupted livelihoods of the fishing community in Ennore, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced Rs 8.68 crore as compensation for 9,001 affected families. Each family will get Rs 12,500 and Rs 10,000 each will be granted to repair 787 damaged boats.

According to a release, the oil spill from Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, severely impacted areas such as Kattukuppam, Sivanpadi Kuppam, and Ennore Kuppam. The amount will be deposited into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. The CM also directed that Rs 7,500 each be provided to 6,700 families of Wards 4, 6, and 7 of Chennai Corporation’s Zone 1.

