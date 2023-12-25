Home States Tamil Nadu

Ankit Tiwari bribery case: Police book ED officials for barring DVAC searches in Madurai

DVAC officials from the Madurai unit went to carry out a search operation at the office premises of the ED officer Ankit Tiwari, who was arrested by the DVAC on December 1 for bribery.

Published: 25th December 2023 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate Officer Ankit Tiwari

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Enforcement Directorate officials have been booked for preventing Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials from discharging their duties pertaining to the Ankit Tiwari bribe case, said city Commissioner of Police J Loganathan on Sunday.

According to police sources, DVAC officials from the Madurai unit went to carry out a search operation at the office premises of the ED officer Ankit Tiwari, who was arrested by the DVAC on December 1 for allegedly accepting an undue advantage of Rs 20 lakh from a government hospital doctor T Suresh Babu.

However, a few ED officials refused to let DVAC officials carry out the search operations in Tiwari’s chamber. Later, they conducted the search.

In connection with the issue, DVAC officials lodged a complaint with Tallakulam police.

Though a CSR was issued to the DVAC Madurai police earlier, the police registered the case against the officials.

The Madurai police has also issued summons to ED officials, said sources.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DVAC Ankit Tiwari bribe ED officer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp