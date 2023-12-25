Ankit Tiwari bribery case: Police book ED officials for barring DVAC searches in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Enforcement Directorate officials have been booked for preventing Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials from discharging their duties pertaining to the Ankit Tiwari bribe case, said city Commissioner of Police J Loganathan on Sunday.

According to police sources, DVAC officials from the Madurai unit went to carry out a search operation at the office premises of the ED officer Ankit Tiwari, who was arrested by the DVAC on December 1 for allegedly accepting an undue advantage of Rs 20 lakh from a government hospital doctor T Suresh Babu.

However, a few ED officials refused to let DVAC officials carry out the search operations in Tiwari’s chamber. Later, they conducted the search.

In connection with the issue, DVAC officials lodged a complaint with Tallakulam police.

Though a CSR was issued to the DVAC Madurai police earlier, the police registered the case against the officials.

The Madurai police has also issued summons to ED officials, said sources.

