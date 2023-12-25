Rain effect: Chilli farmers in Ramanathapuram at risk of 50 per cent loss this harvest season

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: With over 90% of the chilli crops cultivated in Ramanathapuram completely inundated in the recent incessant rain, farmers of the district fear that harvest could drop by 50% than usual this year.

With only a month left for the beginning of harvest season, thousands of hectares of crops remain flooded in several parts of the district. According to the horticulture department, of the total 14271.44 hectares of chilli crops, about 13584.53 hectares were affected by the rain.

These crops could face aftereffects like rot diseases, even after stagnant water recedes from the croplands, official sources said.



In Ramanathapuram, one of the major exporters of chilli, samba and mundu chilli are the widely cultivated varieties. Of these, mundu chilli was conferred the GI tag recently. The district also plays a major role in exporting chilli from domestic to international markets.

MSK Bakkianathan, president of Tamil Nadu Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association, said, "During 2020-2021, chilli crops were completely damaged due to heavy rainfall in Theriruveli, Thaliyarendhal, and Aathangkothankudi villages among others. Likewise, this year, thousands of hectares crops were inundated across the district and proper compensation should be given to the farmers without any delay."



Ramar, an organic chilli farmer from Koraipallam village, pointed out the possible spread of root rot diseases along with the increase in weed growth and said, "In such cases, we would have to depute workers (four persons per acre) to clear off the weed and slightly stomp around the crops to tighten the soil to prevent root rot diseases. Being organic farmers, we cannot use chemical fertilizers and thus have to opt for manual methods spending Rs 20,000 per acre."



He further said that owing to crop damage, farmers might face loss worth Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh per acre this season.

"Drop in harvest could slightly increase the demand in the market and there could be a decline of 30% in the export sector. Prices may slightly go up for mundu and samba chilli as well," he added.



Further, Vellimalar of the Farmers Producer Organisation said, "This year, we have exported nearly 500 tonnes of chilli and 100 tonnes stemless chilli to domestic and international markets so far. Though the rainfall could greatly affect the harvest this year, the available stocks in storage across the district could handle the demand in the market. However, on the flip side, apart from the chilli kept in AC storage units, those stocks stored in open spaces and houses of farmers would suffer blackening issues, which will greatly drop the value of the chilli in the market by 50%."



She demanded more storage facilities should be established in the district and awareness should be created among farmers in this regard to prevent such post-harvest loss.

